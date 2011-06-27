Used 2012 Scion xD Consumer Reviews

A fun, economical, and reliable car. (Stereo rocks too!) bubba_hotep , 08/23/2012 12 of 12 people found this review helpful My wifes 2001 Hyundai Santa Fe recently died (transmission) so we were in the market for a new, more fuel-efficient vehicle. We took the Toyota Yaris (VERY small, no cargo room, lacking features) Honda Fit (Lots of cargo space but interior was *meh*, ugly exterior and overpriced) Nissan Versa (JUNK!) and Chevy Sonic (not bad, sporty but $20K was too much) for test drives. A co-worker suggested the xD. I took her 2009 for a spin and loved it. Went to the dealer the next day and bought a 2012 xD base (auto). Paid $15,500 out the door, exactly what I wanted to spend. A month later, this car has 1K miles on it and is sipping gas (avg. 33mpg) and the wife loves it. Handles well in the rain too! Report Abuse

Almost 6000 Miles and lovin it more and more! katelovely , 03/08/2013 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I got my little baby October 3rd 2012 brand new from the dealer with 16 miles on it. The xD had been one of my top choices over the previous year I'd been car hunting. It was between this and the Kia Rio hatchback. My reason for choosing this one? It comes with EVERYTHING most other cars charge an arm and a leg for and it's a Toyota, it'll run for ages. Being my first car ( well first bought) I really wanted the best bang for my buck. It's not anything fancy, the interior is ultra basic but it has everything I need! The get up and go surprised me! I have no troubles getting around slow cars if needed! Also, In city I'm averaging 31mpg! On long drives I get about 37!! Report Abuse

So far, LOVE this car... bluecub78 , 03/09/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Only had this car less than a month, but so far it's awesome! I did have to ding the build quality a bit though in the rating due to a sad discovery where the new Scion Premium Audio System (new for 2012) appears to not work with the SiriusXM. Scion Corporate in California is now aware and is working on it personally. Problem is only limited to the Release Series tho, so be rest assured it will work in a Base xD. As for the rest of the car, LOVE the way it drives and feels. It feels so good around tight turns and contrary to what some others might say, I find the seats quite comfortable and supportive. A little anemic uphill, but otherwise, a zippy ride. All around, I would recommend it! Report Abuse

Happy Times with My XD. oceanskyd , 06/02/2013 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My great little XD now has 14,000 miles. The factory tires became very noisy, so I replaced them early on with 215/55/16 size. I couldn't ask for a better ride. The engine and transmission are more than adequate around town, and cruising on the freeway is a joy. The Corolla sourced powertrain means a carefree 200K plus miles. I should know, I traded in a Corolla that had 215,000 miles on it; started every morning without fail, and did not burn oil. I love my XD. The look is unique, the driving experience is fun. **UPDATE 06/02/2016** Unfortunately the XD was chopped from the Scion lineup, so it will never have the chance to get much needed safety features like a backup camera, blind-spot monitors, and cross traffic alert. After driving another vehicle that had the mentioned safety features, I just cannot live without them. I am selling the XD, and I will buy a 2016 Mazda3 iTouring hatchback, because all the safety features are standard. The XD was reliable (though it did have premature brake wear), and fuel economy is good. The negatives are: Huge turning radius, blind spots to the side and back, not enough safety features, hard plastics abound, and road noise. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse