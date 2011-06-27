  1. Home
  2. Scion
  3. Scion xD
  4. Used 2010 Scion xD
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(34)
Appraise this car

2010 Scion xD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Extensive customization options, nifty sliding/reclining backseat, high-tech stereo systems.
  • Unimpressive cargo space, unfriendly to tall drivers.
Other years
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Scion xD for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price Estimate
$3,462 - $5,602
Used xD for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A stylized exterior and an impressive features list should attract buyers to the 2010 Scion xD, but some competing models offer more utility and fun.

Vehicle overview

Manufactured by Toyota, the four-door 2010 Scion xD hatchback is essentially a slightly more powerful Toyota Yaris, with the same 96.9-inch wheelbase but an extra 4 inches of overall length. As such, shoppers shouldn't commence their xD test-drives with sky-high expectations. However, the xD is certainly a competent compact, and it offers the unique advantage of Scion's extensive dealer-installed options roster and no-haggle pricing. If you like the sound of a customizable econocar right off the lot with an easy buying experience, the xD merits strong consideration.

One clear edge the xD enjoys over the Yaris is a relatively inspired dash design and gauge placement: Whereas the Yaris has maddening center-mounted gauges, the xD's are behind the steering wheel where they belong. The xD also has a larger 1.8-liter engine that provides decent acceleration along with average fuel economy for this segment. One big draw for the xD is its backseat, which reclines and slides fore and aft -- an unusual feature in this segment.

But the best reason to consider the xD is the lengthy list of options that your Scion dealer will happily install. A spoiler, fancy shift knobs, an ambient lighting system with footwell and cupholder illumination, illuminated doorsill logos, TRD performance upgrades, sport pedals, a sport steering wheel ... it's not quite like a trip to the Pimp My Ride garage, but it's as much as you can hope for at a dealership. That's always been the Scion shtick, and it's the xD's only real claim to fame. The car itself is largely forgettable, but yours won't be once you're done customizing it.

If customization and funky styling are indeed important, the 2010 ScionxD is no longer the only game in town, joined this year by the Kia Soul and Nissan Cube. Among affordable hatchbacks, though, the Honda Fit reigns supreme from a rational standpoint. Relative to the Fit, the xD has less passenger space, less cargo capacity and is less enjoyable to drive. Still, the xD is slightly more affordable, and none of the above can match its variety of customization options. If you want to accessorize your econocar to the max without turning to the aftermarket, the xD is where it's at.

2010 Scion xD models

The 2010 Scion xD is a four-door subcompact hatchback available in one trim level. Standard equipment includes 16-inch steel wheels with a choice of three covers, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, a tilt steering wheel with steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and a six-speaker CD/MP3 Pioneer stereo with an electroluminescent screen, iPod/USB connectivity and a subwoofer RCA output.

The optional Alpine audio system keeps the same speaker components but adds a 4.3-inch color touchscreen and both front and rear RCA outputs as well as Media Expander technology, which is said to improve the sound quality of compressed digital music (i.e. MP3 files). The Alpine system can be augmented with an optional plug-in navigation system that utilizes the color display. Other options include TRD performance parts and a wide variety of custom add-ons.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Scion xD receives standard stability control and minor audio system tweaks.

Performance & mpg

Motivated by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 128 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque, the xD comes with a standard five-speed manual or an optional four-speed automatic. Scion's little hatch zips to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds with the manual transmission, a solid performance that even bests the Fit's sprint by a few tenths. Fuel economy is only average, however, at 27 mpg city/33 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined with either transmission.

Safety

The 2010 Scion xD features antilock brakes with brake assist, stability control, front seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front active head restraints. In government crash tests, the diminutive xD received four stars for frontal impacts and a perfect five stars for side impacts. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the xD was deemed "Acceptable" (the second-highest score) in frontal-offset crashes and "Good" (the highest score) in side-impact crashes. In braking testing, the xD came to a stop from 60 mph in an impressive 123 feet.

Driving

The 2010 Scion xD won't tempt you to take the long way home, but its 1.8-liter engine offers uncommon zest for this segment. The electric power steering feels artificial at lower speeds, but it's fairly precise and weights up nicely during cornering. While the ride around town is more compliant than the Fit's, the flip side of that coin is that the xD will be no one's first choice for back-road romps. If you want an engaging drive, this isn't it -- but if your priorities lie elsewhere, the xD's driving character should prove satisfactory.

Interior

The xD's interior is at once functional and stylish. The optional Alpine audio system's touchscreen replicates the functions on your iPod, which is a nice touch; however, the standard speakers aren't anything special, and the Alpine system doesn't bring any upgrades in this regard.

In a welcome departure from an unfortunate trend among Toyota's compact cars, the xD's gauges are right where they should be: in front of the driver instead of atop the center stack. However, the speedometer and tachometer are placed in the same circular pod and run toward each other. Imagine a clock where the minute and hour hands move in opposite directions and you'll get the idea. The tachometer in particular is hard to read. Happily, the car's major controls are a model of simplicity.

The xD's seating position is upright, but taller drivers may complain of a legroom shortage. The steering column doesn't telescope, which will further annoy the longer of leg. Headroom is quite good, though, and two rear passengers will find ample space thanks to the reclining seatback and sliding seat bottom. Although not as capacious as other compact hatches, the xD provides a useful 35.7 cubic feet of maximum cargo space with the rear seats folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Scion xD.

5(62%)
4(26%)
3(12%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
34 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very Happy With Our Scion XD Purchase
Aimee,09/21/2010
Before deciding on the Scion XD I checked out the competition, as I was looking for the most stylish, fuel efficient, sporty looking small car I could get at a great base price, with all the features I wanted. Honda fit, the Nissan Versa, Hyundai Accent, Kia Rio, none compared..they all felt like I was driving a Chevette. The Scion XD feels and looks like a micro SUV. Base package comes with cruise control, power everything, keyless entry system, a very nice pioneer radio, and more. This is probably my favorite new car purchase in 20 years. There's so much to rave about with the XD. I get 34-37mpg in the city, haven't gotten to check out highway yet. I LOVE LOVE THIS CAR!
Best in it's class but...
brandonwardell,12/10/2010
I bought my 2010 xD in August and have already put 9000 miles on it. I get 40 mpg hwy, it's comfortable, and so far has handled well in its first Chicago winter. That being said, there are some serious rattles that are driving me crazy. There's a cold-weather rattle in the radio, a rough-road rattle in the dash, and a seatbelt rattle at high speeds. Also certain NPR voices cause the speakers to buzz. It's a frustrating car to spend 5 hours in per day, and the dealer can't seem to fix it. Can't beat the value, though, and having driven every car in its class I can't recommend anything better. I only wish someone would make a quality 5 door with a pricetage and mileage like the xD
Drive an 08 xd.. VERY HAPPY
Anonymous,12/06/2010
I purchased a manual trans 08XD over a yr ago and have put 35,000+ on it now. This car comes standard with all the air bags I wanted, and cruise control. Which costs more as an add on in other hatchbacks. I average between 36-38mpg. Also, you would be amazed at how much interior space this thing has after you fold the seats down. At the time I bought it the Fit's seats were way uncomfy. The Versa's rear seats don't fold down flat, and the Yaris did not even come with cruise. Its exterior is unique and the styling stands out against other cars.
Scion xD 2010 Feels Soild
HomeDesign,05/12/2010
We bought a Honda Fit the week before we bought this Scion xD. Both vehicles are excellent. What led us to get this Scion rather than another 2010 Fit was the Scion's feeling of solidity and extra features for just a little more money. Both cars handle well, even at 60+ mph. The Scion feels a little heavier, hence a little more solid. Both get great mileage. The Scion has an Alpine radio and 6 speakers, the Honda 4 speakers. The Scion's rear seats area little more complex, because they offer extended rear legroom, which is unusual in a subcompact. Enjoy the hatchback; kind of like a mini-SUV. Good interior room for such a compact vehicle. A little quieter than the Honda. Smooth ride.
See all 34 reviews of the 2010 Scion xD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
128 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
128 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Scion xD features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2010 Scion xD

Used 2010 Scion xD Overview

The Used 2010 Scion xD is offered in the following submodels: xD Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), and 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Scion xD?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Scion xDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Scion xD for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Scion xD.

Can't find a used 2010 Scion xDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Scion xD for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,289.

Find a used Scion for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,846.

Find a used certified pre-owned Scion xD for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,496.

Find a used certified pre-owned Scion for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $25,178.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Scion xD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Scion lease specials
Check out Scion xD lease specials

Related Used 2010 Scion xD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles