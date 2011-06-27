Vehicle overview

Manufactured by Toyota, the four-door 2010 Scion xD hatchback is essentially a slightly more powerful Toyota Yaris, with the same 96.9-inch wheelbase but an extra 4 inches of overall length. As such, shoppers shouldn't commence their xD test-drives with sky-high expectations. However, the xD is certainly a competent compact, and it offers the unique advantage of Scion's extensive dealer-installed options roster and no-haggle pricing. If you like the sound of a customizable econocar right off the lot with an easy buying experience, the xD merits strong consideration.

One clear edge the xD enjoys over the Yaris is a relatively inspired dash design and gauge placement: Whereas the Yaris has maddening center-mounted gauges, the xD's are behind the steering wheel where they belong. The xD also has a larger 1.8-liter engine that provides decent acceleration along with average fuel economy for this segment. One big draw for the xD is its backseat, which reclines and slides fore and aft -- an unusual feature in this segment.

But the best reason to consider the xD is the lengthy list of options that your Scion dealer will happily install. A spoiler, fancy shift knobs, an ambient lighting system with footwell and cupholder illumination, illuminated doorsill logos, TRD performance upgrades, sport pedals, a sport steering wheel ... it's not quite like a trip to the Pimp My Ride garage, but it's as much as you can hope for at a dealership. That's always been the Scion shtick, and it's the xD's only real claim to fame. The car itself is largely forgettable, but yours won't be once you're done customizing it.

If customization and funky styling are indeed important, the 2010 ScionxD is no longer the only game in town, joined this year by the Kia Soul and Nissan Cube. Among affordable hatchbacks, though, the Honda Fit reigns supreme from a rational standpoint. Relative to the Fit, the xD has less passenger space, less cargo capacity and is less enjoyable to drive. Still, the xD is slightly more affordable, and none of the above can match its variety of customization options. If you want to accessorize your econocar to the max without turning to the aftermarket, the xD is where it's at.