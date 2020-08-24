Used 2012 Scion xD for Sale Near Me
70 listings
- 36,561 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,000$1,364 Below Market
- 99,014 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,000$1,151 Below Market
- 105,726 miles
$9,599
- 73,975 miles
$9,998
- 68,365 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,861
- 64,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 73,188 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,500
- 110,977 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
- 104,769 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999
- 48,040 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$1,076 Below Market
- 82,628 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,977
- 98,894 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$7,400
- 64,179 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,840$356 Below Market
- 44,835 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,599
- 83,829 miles
$10,599
- 56,849 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,599
- 105,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,987
- 67,793 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,991
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Scion xD
Read recent reviews for the Scion xD
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.18 Reviews
Report abuse
bubba_hotep,08/23/2012
My wifes 2001 Hyundai Santa Fe recently died (transmission) so we were in the market for a new, more fuel-efficient vehicle. We took the Toyota Yaris (VERY small, no cargo room, lacking features) Honda Fit (Lots of cargo space but interior was *meh*, ugly exterior and overpriced) Nissan Versa (JUNK!) and Chevy Sonic (not bad, sporty but $20K was too much) for test drives. A co-worker suggested the xD. I took her 2009 for a spin and loved it. Went to the dealer the next day and bought a 2012 xD base (auto). Paid $15,500 out the door, exactly what I wanted to spend. A month later, this car has 1K miles on it and is sipping gas (avg. 33mpg) and the wife loves it. Handles well in the rain too!
