Used 2004 Scion xA Consumer Reviews

Scion xA - Alot of bang for the buck. Mediocre performance. rx1 , 04/08/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have driven and owned several cars in my driving experience. I have had mixed feeling about this car. Pros Comes relatively loaded for the sticker price. Good mpg, 32-ish. Good solid manual transmission. Impressive reliability. Surprisingly roomy. Cons Sluggish response from a buzzy, noisy engine. You have to be willing to rev it hard, and downshift to achieve passing speed. Narrow wheel base, tall stance results in sloppy handling. Light weight and engine position result in unstable handling in snowbelt. Soundproofing is minimal. Long highway rides are noisy and tedious. I bought new. I lasted 4 years and 36k miles before selling. Report Abuse

Solid Little Car ScionDriver , 07/19/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this Scion brand new off the lot and it has been very reliable since then. I have over 103K on the car in just 5 years, but I've only done minor repair to it. It's fuel economy has been dismal, I'm not sure how anyone is getting 38mpg+. But, for the price (around $12,500) it's a bargain and comes standard with many features most cars in the price range do not include. Report Abuse

I Liked It Until the Winter jonboy , 11/29/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased this car because my Eclipse decided to break permanently. I wanted a car that was different and got good gas mileage. It fit the bill. It's surprisingly agile and has a great stereo. I truly loved the car until I drove home from work during a small snow storm. I almost ended up sliding over a cliff. This car is terrible in the snow and rain. It is the only car I've ever felt uncomfortable driving in bad weather. Also, the trim in the interior is always making an annoying vibration sound. I'm going to trade it in after I get a good down payment for a Subaru WRX. Report Abuse

fun, but small Nihao , 05/07/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Drive it yourself and you will know what I mean. Good for young couples, but no family. It is designed for narrow roads with lower speed limit in Japan, so do NOT drive it too fast in the US. Always stays at the slow lane for your own safety. The car itself is ok. It is just not powerful and strong enough for the traffic condition here in the States. Report Abuse