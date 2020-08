Used 2004 Scion xA for Sale Near Me

Kiefer Volvo Cars - Corvallis / Oregon

XA trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 38 MPG Hwy/32 MPG City! Premium Sound System. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Premium Sound System MP3 Player, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com says - Roomy and well equipped, the spunky Scion xA is one of the best buys in the economy car segment. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Scion xA with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTKKT624140046860

Stock: P3340D

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-16-2020