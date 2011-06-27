Used 2015 Scion FR-S Coupe Consumer Reviews

Drive - this is the best for 30 grand! JWH-3RD , 08/18/2017 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is a true sports car by design and engineering. As the first new RWD sports coupe since the late '80s from Japan reveals a classic sports design that is an eye catcher to others on the road. It has enough power to maneuver without fear of failing on very twisty country roads. For example, I can whoosh through a curve marked 15 mph at 45 mph or more. When it comes to stopping, it stops as the brakes do not fade. I have not enjoyed a sports car like this one since I purchased a pocket rocket Eclipse back in 1993. This car has style, creature comfort, and driver confidence built in. The boxer engine is a real plus. Some argue this car needs more power but I am not convinced. Any great driver knows how to max out a well-designed car regardless of engineering limitations. To say otherwise is just plain lame. Besides, why lose fuel economy with a larger engine when the average speed out of red light is proportional to someone else's car? Forget dragster with this car. Embrace true sports car driving instead. After all, it remains stable through turns and a dragster does not, This car is all about balance and fun. UPDATE: The car is now three years old and the only maintenance required is the manufacturer's recommended regimen. UPDATE: The car remains highly reliable, eye catching to others, and sheer fun. UPDATE: The car is now three years old. The nice thing about the car is it is not commonly seen. It remains eye candy to many who see it. So, it seems new all of the time. It remains a very cool car to drive. No rattles. No squeaks. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

A great road-tripper! Winstonscifi , 10/08/2016 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We wanted a great car to drive around the country. Our last sports car, a Chrysler Crossfire was perfect. We checked out a Miata and a Fiat Spyder, but there was just not enough trunk space. This Scion FR-S was perfect. Plenty of room. Great handling. 35 miles per gallon on the highway. And, since it was a new 2015, the dealer had it priced with a discount of $3000! Well, we've had the car for a year now, and I'm still very happy with it. I'm pleasantly surprised by the gasoline mileage - I average over 30 miles per gallon with every fill-up. The car has been rock solid in reliability. I've taken advantage of the ToyotaCare free maintenance - no cost oil and filter changes and tire rotations every 7500 miles. I'll be going in for the 15000 mile check up in about a month. Very happy with the Scion FR-S! Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse

Reliable, Fun Rain S , 08/16/2016 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Scion FRS known for you JDM fanatics like myself included as Toyota 86, really pays homage to the true meaning of a sports car not just based on 0-60 but RWD, great handling, brakes, suspension. Sure it won't be 0-60 fast like the Mustangs, Challengers, Camaro but the car itself is truly engaging to drive whether or not it's a automatic or manual it may not be everyone's cup of tea but this car doesn't pretend to be. The way the automatic is programmed is truly different experience from ones I've driven and to note I've driven many MT cars from Civic SI, Celica GT, MK3 Supra, it gets the job done especially if you intend to daily drive this car, now if your gonna track the heck out of this then MT might suit you more. Make sure you have on sport mode and sport trac to get the most of the paddle shifters. To really appreciate this car you really need to drive it and I've been more than satisfied to what the designers and engineers did. There's thousands of ways to mod and customize this car as well but for me the HIDS with LED, rebadge, drop in intake was all that it needs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

FR-S Great bang for your buck David Krishan , 01/23/2016 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car isn't a rocket. It's a drifting, handling demon. If you want to go to the track and eat Mustangs, move on. You won't win. But if you want to have tremendous fun on corners, and a lively ride in traffic, this definitely is a car to consider. Yes, it's a bit underpowered acceleration-wise. You have to know that going in. And don't even consider automatic - 6-speed all the way or go home. That said, it is SO much fun to whip around traffic, take 90-degree turns at 50mph+, etc. It corners like a dream and is incredibly responsive. It's just a fun car. Also, it's a 2-seater. It may have four seats, but unless your friends are quad-amputees or children, they won't fit in the back. This is purely a 2-person cruising machine. The only way it would be more fun is if they made it a convertible. I have an hour-commute each way every day to work, and it puts a smile on my face every time I get in it. I have no regrets buying it. Edit 2 years later: I still love this cat for my daily driver. It is agile, small, but not Miata-small, you know? And while I will never win races in it, the handling on it is everything you could want from even a Porsche-level car. Definitely a keeper. I would recommend the Subaru BRZ over the Toyota however. The interior is much nicer, the service/warrantee better, and the price more or less the same. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse