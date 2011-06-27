  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn VUE
  4. Used 2007 Saturn VUE
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Saturn VUE Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 VUE
5(62%)4(18%)3(10%)2(7%)1(3%)
4.3
151 reviews
Write a review
See all VUES for sale
List Price Range
$4,595 - $7,495
Used VUE for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...31

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Saturn Vue Green Line - Reliable!

Sally, 07/20/2015
Green Line 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)
43 of 44 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2007 Saturn Vue Green Line new, right off the showroom floor & it's been an extremely reliable vehicle for me. I've got 158,000 miles on it & it still runs great. Had some repairs once it got over 100k miles (air conditioning fan housing & front wheel bearings, & at 150k miles the shocks/struts) but it's been mechanically sound & had no other issues. The exhaust system is original & in great condition. And I love the "no rust" plastic outside - still looks nice. If Saturn was still in business, I'd buy another one when this one quits on me!

Performance
Report Abuse

Love My VUE

TKincaid, 11/25/2006
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

I love my new VUE. I still can not believe how nice it drives, how great it looks, and how many features it has for the money we paid. I just don't think you can beat it. This is the first Saturn I have bought and it will not be the last.

Report Abuse

Great automobile

k796812, 09/26/2014
37 of 39 people found this review helpful

Bought the car new in 07. Other than routine maintenance I have had almost no problems at 150,000 miles. Surprisingly fast for what it is. I average approximately 25mpg on the highway.

Report Abuse

Good Bang for your Buck...

LisaM, 11/18/2006
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I have owned a few of GM's vehicles. After talking with other Saturn's owners, all of them said that they would not purchase any other vehicle. So, I decided to purchased the VUE. I just love it. I've got so much for my money. No need to purchase packages, no need to add on anything, unless you want sunroof, leather. I didn't need that. But, everything else came in one package. I even got OnStar. The ride is wonderful. I previously owned a Buick Regal and it was a 6 cylinder and now have a 4 cylinder and I can't tell the difference. I now fill-up every week and 1/2 instead of filling up every week. Trust me on this. This is a good buy.

Report Abuse

Still going strong

Janice Barrow, 07/01/2016
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
23 of 24 people found this review helpful

Bought the Vue at 3 years old with 19k miles on it. It replaced a 10-year-old 2000 SL2 that was passed on to my husband. Six years later, only preventative maintenance thus far. Getting ready for the timing belt/water pump and other 100k maintenance (a little early mileage-wise at 84k, but at 9 years of age, don't feel as though it's worth it to delay replacing this rubber component on an interference engine). Been reading a lot regarding subframe rust issues, and due to living in the "Salt Belt" I'm a little nervous about seeing it up on the lift. The Honda 3.5 L V6 is a nice engine (I keep it humming along with fully synthetic oil), and I'm hoping the transmission will fare well after changing the fluid (so far, so good).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...31
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all VUES for sale

Related Used 2007 Saturn VUE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles