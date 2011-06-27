Used 2007 Saturn VUE Consumer Reviews
Saturn Vue Green Line - Reliable!
I bought my 2007 Saturn Vue Green Line new, right off the showroom floor & it's been an extremely reliable vehicle for me. I've got 158,000 miles on it & it still runs great. Had some repairs once it got over 100k miles (air conditioning fan housing & front wheel bearings, & at 150k miles the shocks/struts) but it's been mechanically sound & had no other issues. The exhaust system is original & in great condition. And I love the "no rust" plastic outside - still looks nice. If Saturn was still in business, I'd buy another one when this one quits on me!
Love My VUE
I love my new VUE. I still can not believe how nice it drives, how great it looks, and how many features it has for the money we paid. I just don't think you can beat it. This is the first Saturn I have bought and it will not be the last.
Great automobile
Bought the car new in 07. Other than routine maintenance I have had almost no problems at 150,000 miles. Surprisingly fast for what it is. I average approximately 25mpg on the highway.
Good Bang for your Buck...
I have owned a few of GM's vehicles. After talking with other Saturn's owners, all of them said that they would not purchase any other vehicle. So, I decided to purchased the VUE. I just love it. I've got so much for my money. No need to purchase packages, no need to add on anything, unless you want sunroof, leather. I didn't need that. But, everything else came in one package. I even got OnStar. The ride is wonderful. I previously owned a Buick Regal and it was a 6 cylinder and now have a 4 cylinder and I can't tell the difference. I now fill-up every week and 1/2 instead of filling up every week. Trust me on this. This is a good buy.
Still going strong
Bought the Vue at 3 years old with 19k miles on it. It replaced a 10-year-old 2000 SL2 that was passed on to my husband. Six years later, only preventative maintenance thus far. Getting ready for the timing belt/water pump and other 100k maintenance (a little early mileage-wise at 84k, but at 9 years of age, don't feel as though it's worth it to delay replacing this rubber component on an interference engine). Been reading a lot regarding subframe rust issues, and due to living in the "Salt Belt" I'm a little nervous about seeing it up on the lift. The Honda 3.5 L V6 is a nice engine (I keep it humming along with fully synthetic oil), and I'm hoping the transmission will fare well after changing the fluid (so far, so good).
