Used 2007 Saturn VUE Consumer Reviews

Saturn Vue Green Line - Reliable! Sally , 07/20/2015 Green Line 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) 43 of 44 people found this review helpful I bought my 2007 Saturn Vue Green Line new, right off the showroom floor & it's been an extremely reliable vehicle for me. I've got 158,000 miles on it & it still runs great. Had some repairs once it got over 100k miles (air conditioning fan housing & front wheel bearings, & at 150k miles the shocks/struts) but it's been mechanically sound & had no other issues. The exhaust system is original & in great condition. And I love the "no rust" plastic outside - still looks nice. If Saturn was still in business, I'd buy another one when this one quits on me! Performance Report Abuse

Love My VUE TKincaid , 11/25/2006 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I love my new VUE. I still can not believe how nice it drives, how great it looks, and how many features it has for the money we paid. I just don't think you can beat it. This is the first Saturn I have bought and it will not be the last. Report Abuse

Great automobile k796812 , 09/26/2014 37 of 39 people found this review helpful Bought the car new in 07. Other than routine maintenance I have had almost no problems at 150,000 miles. Surprisingly fast for what it is. I average approximately 25mpg on the highway. Report Abuse

Good Bang for your Buck... LisaM , 11/18/2006 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I have owned a few of GM's vehicles. After talking with other Saturn's owners, all of them said that they would not purchase any other vehicle. So, I decided to purchased the VUE. I just love it. I've got so much for my money. No need to purchase packages, no need to add on anything, unless you want sunroof, leather. I didn't need that. But, everything else came in one package. I even got OnStar. The ride is wonderful. I previously owned a Buick Regal and it was a 6 cylinder and now have a 4 cylinder and I can't tell the difference. I now fill-up every week and 1/2 instead of filling up every week. Trust me on this. This is a good buy. Report Abuse