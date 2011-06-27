Used 2004 Saturn VUE Base Consumer Reviews

Runs good has minor issues Sam , 01/13/2017 AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 40 of 40 people found this review helpful I'm giving this review because even though this is an older car there are still a few out there. It was once said this has a Honda engine and transmission but everything else is Saturn (GM), I find that to be true. Mine is at around 160,000 miles and still running strong. That being said I have replaced the AC 3 times, one of my wheel bearings has been replaced, the plastic near the back door fell off but I screwed it back on because it's plastic. The seat on the driver's side has a tear in it from getting in and out of the car and the heater for this driver seat does not work. The blinker works most of the time but when it doesn't I need to wiggle the hazard light button. Once we took this car to the drive-in and in order to have the car on without lights we needed to turn it off pull the e-brake turn it back on but then we also needed to remove the interior lights in the front which broke the plastic cover. The rear-view mirror is loose so I need to readjust it when I go over a heavy bump, the paint on the plastic Dash inside the car is peeling off and the defroster on the back window is not working anymore. But hey it's got a Honda engine and transmission so with a roll of duct tape I might be able to go for a while still. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I must be lucky Slick , 04/23/2008 I was surprised to read so many negative reviews about the Vue both from owners and the press. Bought new (w/ heavy incentives) for <$20k & owned for 4 years. No service issues at all, other than rear suspension recall. I avg. 20 mpg city & 26-28 mpg hwy. Pros: crisp exterior styling, 17" wheels, roomy/comfortable interior, agile handling, excellent power, dent- resistant polymer panels, great fuel economy, buttery-smooth Honda engine/transmission Cons: cheap-looking interior, wind/road noise, sometimes bouncy ride, a few squeaks & rattles, lots of nooks & crannies make washing a pain All in all, it's been a great car nimble yet roomy, fun-to-drive, and economical.

Vue Review 4U Fall04Vue , 09/07/2007 Got an awesome deal on the Vue! Was dealer driven and bought it w/4000 miles and received all the new car discounts plus the extended 100,000 mile warranty. Have had to take it for minor parts repaired that were covered under the warranty. Previous vehicle was a S10 Blazer. Honda engine and 6 cyclinder has good get up & go. Drives great in MN winters. Plenty of room to cart around others and equipment.

Last GM junk that I buy Greg R. Hess , 03/14/2008 I purchased this nice looking suv with high hopes. Only to be disappointed once again by GM. This will be the last time I get burned by them. I have replaced a front left hub-wheel bearing that cost $455 and ever since 48,000 miles there has been a rumbling noise from under the hood and under neath the center of the suv. The dealership mechanic say's that there are nothing mechanical to explain these noises! So I guess I have to be satisfied with paying $30,000 and having a problematic car. Unbelieveable! The big three wonder why the public is switching over to imports. They have lousy warranties, until of late but I bet there's a lot of red tape one goes through to have anything done!