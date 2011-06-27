Used 2002 Saturn VUE SUV Consumer Reviews
Dead Soldier
Bought a Saturn 2002 VUE (V6) with about 100K on it for under $10K from a local dealership. The original owner put every bell and whistle on it. No issues for the first 2 years and then the parade of issues started. I understand the SUV had 100K on it but what started happening should not necessarily be expected The engine is horrible. It is my understanding that Saturn opted for a SAAB motor. I believe they has those engines until 2005. Nothing but issues. Leaking oil, burning oil, had gaskets replaced. Recently the 6th cylinder quit. We have sunk about $3500 to keep this car on the road. We should have dumped it within the first 3 years after purchase.
Love It!!!!
I LOVE My Saturn! It has been very dependable & handles excellent! Other than Oil Changes, I had to replace the crank position sensor which was about $85 (A very popular problem in these vehicles) and Im about to change the sway bar links here pretty soon. (also another common problem in VUEs) I take great care of my VUE. Oil Changed every 3,000 with Mobil 5,000, Wax's, Mid-Grade Gas, I get about 24MPG, I love it and expect it to last another 75,000 or more!
Worst Vehicle Ever Owned
The only good thing about this car is the looks. Performance is good when it works. From the beginning, this vehicle has been in the shop for numerous maintenance issues from suspension, to leaking antifreeze, and many other problems. This car is so poorly built that as soon as it was paid off, I took it the following day and dumped it. Maintenance costs are very high. Was quoted $400.00 to replace a faulty thermostat because much of the engine would have be be broken down to get to it. Same with changing the spark plugs. I will never purchase another Saturn again. To think I traded a low mileage Camry for this piece of junk! I guess we all make foolish mistakes. I now own a Toyota again!!!
2002 Saturn (after 10 months)
Purchasing this SUV has been one of the best decisions I've made in a while. You can't beat the value, and I get compliments all the time on the looks. The only option I didn't get was the side window airbags, and I still spent under $26,000. The V6 has plenty of power, and you barely notice the shifting of the Automatic Transmission.
Will hit 200K Next month
This has been a wonderful car. I've kept it well maintained so repairs have been minimal. Only things needing repair have been something related to the front end and a sensor of some kind. Repairs were so long ago I don't really remember. Have replaced brakes, battery and tires but I consider those part of maintenance. Still on the original exhaust system and clutch. Only redid the brakes once. I.can only hope my next car is this reliable.
