Used 2008 Saturn VUE Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews
Depends on the driver
Not being a full hybrid getting good milage out of this car really depends on the driver and how much they drive. If your making infrequent short trips your looking at an average of 20-22MPG. The killer is not running 100% off electricity at lower speeds. This was a used 2008 I got for a steal (18,990 for hybrid with only 9000 miles and leather, sunroof, etc). The previous reading had 20.7MPG for the average. Probably why they sold it so quick. I cleared this and was at 30.1MPG myself by the time I got home (60 miles). That took work, my guess is 26-28MPG with my usual driving style. Thats definately not bad for a SUV and better than my 4cyl Altima which was around 24.8.
It's a LEMON! No Joke!
16K miles in and it's my 4th trip to the dealership to the address the Fuel Economy issue. A hybrid that can't get more than 18 MPG in the city???!!! It's a Joke! Here is why... GM Hybrid technology is faulty. Ford got theirs from Toyota and the Escape gets 30 MPG (my neighbor has one) that's not a Joke. Maybe it's because it's a Mild Hybrid and GM never got to the full hybrid or plug in as expected.
Buyer Beware.In the shop since purchase.
I had my Vue for aout 4 weeks before it started acting up, rough idle, no start etc. I brought it to the shop 4 weeks ago, and they have resolved nothing (not to mention have no leads on the problem) as I drive around in a lender car that is full of dog pee/hair. Stay away from this product. It took the dealership 4 weeks to get the car to act up as had described. The most unreliable car on the road today. Buyer Beware! Also important to note, that thus far, Saturn/GM has taken no additional steps to remedy the situation. Telling me that this is why there is an initial purchase Warranty. I will never again step foot in or near this vehicle.
Fun chick magnet
I have my vue for 5 months, its great fun to drive and if you are single like me a chick magnet. people love the design and the burgandie color look just great, 100% recomended
Good but traded in
My driving experience was good with this vehicle, but the ownership experience was not. We bought this vehicle based on past experience we had with Saturn. Then gm got rid of Saturn, but promised to service our vehicle. Since it was a hybrid we were skeptical but were willing to see. At 27k the service lights came on and the local gm dealership said it was the battery but there were none in the us. A week and a half later we still don't have our vue back. When we get it back we will be trading it in and never buying another gm product.
