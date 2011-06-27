  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn VUE Hybrid
  4. Used 2008 Saturn VUE Hybrid
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(21)
Appraise this car

2008 Saturn VUE Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • One of the few hybrids to make financial sense, good fuel economy, low price, high-quality interior, solid European feel.
  • No all-wheel-drive version available, less cargo capacity than some rivals.
Other years
2009
2008
Saturn VUE Hybrid for Sale
2009
2008
List Price Estimate
$2,066 - $3,106
Used VUE Hybrid for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although unable to operate completely on electric power, the 2008 Saturn Vue Green Line hybrid offers superior gas mileage for the same price as comparably equipped non-hybrid competitors.

Vehicle overview

It shouldn't take a Nobel Prize in economics to realize that buying a hybrid to save money isn't always the wisest financial decision. Put simply, the price premium associated with all that high-tech gasoline-electric wizardry would take years to recoup with fuel savings alone. Federal tax credits aid some models, but the 2008 Saturn Vue Green Line has more going for it than just the generosity of Uncle Sam.

The Vue essentially shares the same unsophisticated, "mild" hybrid technology found in the Aura Green Line sedan and Malibu Hybrid. Compared to the systems found in the Ford Escape Hybrid or in Toyota's various vehicles, the Saturn electric motor provides very little assistance during acceleration and does not have enough juice to power the Vue by itself. Instead, the electric motor is mostly used to automatically restart the gas engine when it shuts down at a stop, which is where most of the fuel savings originates. However, while the related Aura Green Line sedan provides a meager 2 mpg advantage over the standard four-cylinder Aura, the Vue Green Line betters its gas-only edition by 6 mpg.

So the Vue Green Line is more fuel efficient than the regular Vue, but how does it do against its true competition? Well, the hybrid Vue is on average about 5 mpg more efficient than four-cylinder competitors like the Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue and Toyota RAV4. The Vue has a slightly higher base price, but when comparably equipped, the four cash out for about the same. But, with a $1,550 federal tax credit, it's technically cheaper. The Vue may not be a class leader (especially in terms of space), but this newly redesigned crossover still boasts solid road manners, a lengthy features list and a high-quality interior.

On the surface, the Ford Escape Hybrid (and its Mercury Mariner and Mazda Tribute siblings) would seem like a natural competitor, but with its "full" hybrid system and substantially better city fuel economy, it's a much different animal than the Saturn. The forthcoming Vue Green Line V6 two-mode hybrid will be more of a rival to the Escape, given its full hybrid system. Though it will certainly cost more, it should also be much better, considering its greater power output and the general superiority of the Vue over the Escape. It's unknown what its federal tax credit will be, so we'll have to wait and see how pricing will compare. If the environment is a primary concern, however, its better fuel economy and lower emissions rating will make it a better choice.

For now, though, the 2008 Saturn Vue Green Line makes a lot of sense. It gets significantly better gas mileage than its primary competitors and costs less when you consider tax credits, while still being an attractive, well-built compact crossover. It doesn't take a Nobel Prize in economics to view the Vue Green Line as a wise decision.

2008 Saturn VUE Hybrid models

The 2008 Saturn Vue Green Line is a compact crossover SUV available in one trim level that seats five people. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels; automatic headlights; keyless entry; cruise control; full power accessories; automatic climate control; steering wheel-mounted audio controls; OnStar and a six-speaker stereo with single-CD/MP3 player, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.

The Comfort & Convenience Package adds rain-sensing wipers, heated mirrors and windshield washer nozzles, eight-way power driver seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel and universal garage door opener. The Premium Trim Package adds leather upholstery, leather-wrapped shift knob and heated front seats.

2008 Highlights

The Green Line is the mild hybrid version of the completely redesigned 2008 Saturn Vue compact crossover SUV.

Performance & mpg

The 2008 Saturn Vue Green Line is principally powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 172 horsepower and 167 pound-feet of torque. A small electric motor provides a little power assist during acceleration, though its primary role is to restart the engine after it automatically shuts off at a stop. Electricity is recouped by capturing energy normally lost during braking. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard, and the Green Line comes only with front-wheel drive.

Fuel economy estimates are 25 mpg city and 32 mpg highway, which are both 6 mpg better than the regular four-cylinder Vue FWD.

Safety

The Vue Green Line comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, active front head restraints and OnStar. In government crash tests, the 2008 Saturn Vue Green Line achieved four out of five stars for driver protection in a frontal crash. It got five stars for front passenger protection. Side impact crash protection also resulted in a five-star rating. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Vue its highest rating of "Good" in its side and frontal-offset crash tests.

Driving

Although it's the lightest Vue sold, don't expect particularly brisk acceleration from the 2.4-liter four-cylinder that still needs to lug about 3,800 pounds. Its weight may impede acceleration, but it does give the Vue a very buttoned-down feel -- it feels very much like the European-designed car it is. The ride is tuned on the soft side, but never feels floaty and soaks up bumps with assurance. Unlike the weighty steering feel of the Vue XR and Red Line, the Green Line's electric power-assist system feels looser and doesn't offer much feedback.

Interior

The generic low-grade plastic of the former Vue's interior has given way to a posh new appearance, with far nicer materials more typical of European cars. Controls are simple and well marked. An array of chrome-accented round shapes, from the gauges to the air vents to the climate controls, lends a sense of classic style to the cabin. Brushed-aluminum accents on the steering wheel, door panels, parking brake and shift knob further the upscale treatment.

Unlike many other hybrids, there are no prominent battery packs or other components that interfere with interior or cargo space. However, at 56 cubic feet, the Vue's maximum cargo capacity is still small compared to some rivals that offer nearly 20 more cubes. Front seat comfort is generally adequate, though some folks may find the seat cushions a bit short and the seats somewhat lacking in lumbar support. The comfy second-row seats recline and offer decent legroom.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Saturn VUE Hybrid.

5(57%)
4(24%)
3(14%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.3
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Depends on the driver
Eric,10/03/2009
Not being a full hybrid getting good milage out of this car really depends on the driver and how much they drive. If your making infrequent short trips your looking at an average of 20-22MPG. The killer is not running 100% off electricity at lower speeds. This was a used 2008 I got for a steal (18,990 for hybrid with only 9000 miles and leather, sunroof, etc). The previous reading had 20.7MPG for the average. Probably why they sold it so quick. I cleared this and was at 30.1MPG myself by the time I got home (60 miles). That took work, my guess is 26-28MPG with my usual driving style. Thats definately not bad for a SUV and better than my 4cyl Altima which was around 24.8.
It's a LEMON! No Joke!
jimmy,10/07/2009
16K miles in and it's my 4th trip to the dealership to the address the Fuel Economy issue. A hybrid that can't get more than 18 MPG in the city???!!! It's a Joke! Here is why... GM Hybrid technology is faulty. Ford got theirs from Toyota and the Escape gets 30 MPG (my neighbor has one) that's not a Joke. Maybe it's because it's a Mild Hybrid and GM never got to the full hybrid or plug in as expected.
Buyer Beware.In the shop since purchase.
Erik,08/18/2008
I had my Vue for aout 4 weeks before it started acting up, rough idle, no start etc. I brought it to the shop 4 weeks ago, and they have resolved nothing (not to mention have no leads on the problem) as I drive around in a lender car that is full of dog pee/hair. Stay away from this product. It took the dealership 4 weeks to get the car to act up as had described. The most unreliable car on the road today. Buyer Beware! Also important to note, that thus far, Saturn/GM has taken no additional steps to remedy the situation. Telling me that this is why there is an initial purchase Warranty. I will never again step foot in or near this vehicle.
Fun chick magnet
sutrucha,02/12/2009
I have my vue for 5 months, its great fun to drive and if you are single like me a chick magnet. people love the design and the burgandie color look just great, 100% recomended
See all 21 reviews of the 2008 Saturn VUE Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Hybrid
172 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2008 Saturn VUE Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2008 Saturn VUE Hybrid

Used 2008 Saturn VUE Hybrid Overview

The Used 2008 Saturn VUE Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: VUE Hybrid SUV. Available styles include Green Line 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Saturn VUE Hybrid?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Saturn VUE Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Saturn VUE Hybrid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Saturn VUE Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2008 Saturn VUE Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Saturn VUE Hybrid for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,843.

Find a used Saturn for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,806.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saturn VUE Hybrid for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,975.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saturn for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,999.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Saturn VUE Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Saturn lease specials
Check out Saturn VUE Hybrid lease specials

Related Used 2008 Saturn VUE Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles