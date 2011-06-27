Used 2009 Saturn Sky Convertible Consumer Reviews

Love this car! RedSky , 02/01/2016 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought my 2009 Sky Redline new. There was one recall on the ignition switch. I have only had one problem in 6 years and it was a $10 fuse that the dealer replaced at no charge. I highly recommend the turbo as it is well worth the additional cost. You cannot take this car anywhere without people asking about it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I would buy again. nonnysky , 11/12/2010 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Willingly bought this car. Any complaints by owners are moot. Problem is unions killed the deal with Penske. This car deserved to be developed. I love mine, park it in winter, and embarrass Mustang owners often. You must be careful at speed and pay attention to the tach. Don't let anyone tell you the Mazda Lotus knockoff is a better car. I plan on buying 1 or 2 more, looking for a Solstice Coupe' also.

A Future Classic Roadster 2.4 , 01/21/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The Roadster is a fantastic car. I beleive that this car was never build as a Sports Car it was built to be 'Sporty' and it does it extremely well. I can honestly say that driving the Roadster brings a smile to my face and makes me feel good. I do not need a car that does a million miles an hour, I like a car that not only is well built and reliable but also looks good (I admit it) the Roadster fits the bill and more. If you can find one buy it! if you have one, keep it!

Love my SKY Loving IT , 10/28/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Great car. I bought this used with 8030 miles on it. The Sky is a great sports car, fun to drive and people just stare when you pass them on the road. The trunk space is fine, it is a small sports car. Why didn't Saturn advertise this car more? GM should pick up the Sky and keep making more of this model. Gas mileage is great, top is easy to put up and down, just a great little sexy car for a grandma who is turning 60. Find one, buy one.