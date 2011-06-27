  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn Sky
  4. Used 2009 Saturn Sky
  5. Used 2009 Saturn Sky Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Saturn Sky Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Sky
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
8 reviews
Write a review
See all Skies for sale
List Price Estimate
$7,485 - $12,249
Used Sky for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love this car!

RedSky, 02/01/2016
2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2009 Sky Redline new. There was one recall on the ignition switch. I have only had one problem in 6 years and it was a $10 fuse that the dealer replaced at no charge. I highly recommend the turbo as it is well worth the additional cost. You cannot take this car anywhere without people asking about it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

I would buy again.

nonnysky, 11/12/2010
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Willingly bought this car. Any complaints by owners are moot. Problem is unions killed the deal with Penske. This car deserved to be developed. I love mine, park it in winter, and embarrass Mustang owners often. You must be careful at speed and pay attention to the tach. Don't let anyone tell you the Mazda Lotus knockoff is a better car. I plan on buying 1 or 2 more, looking for a Solstice Coupe' also.

Report Abuse

A Future Classic

Roadster 2.4, 01/21/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The Roadster is a fantastic car. I beleive that this car was never build as a Sports Car it was built to be 'Sporty' and it does it extremely well. I can honestly say that driving the Roadster brings a smile to my face and makes me feel good. I do not need a car that does a million miles an hour, I like a car that not only is well built and reliable but also looks good (I admit it) the Roadster fits the bill and more. If you can find one buy it! if you have one, keep it!

Report Abuse

Love my SKY

Loving IT, 10/28/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Great car. I bought this used with 8030 miles on it. The Sky is a great sports car, fun to drive and people just stare when you pass them on the road. The trunk space is fine, it is a small sports car. Why didn't Saturn advertise this car more? GM should pick up the Sky and keep making more of this model. Gas mileage is great, top is easy to put up and down, just a great little sexy car for a grandma who is turning 60. Find one, buy one.

Report Abuse

True 1 of a kind classic exterior!!

AC, 10/12/2018
2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

A head-turner anywhere you go.. it is easily one of the nicest convertibles anywhere till this date. The engine is gas efficient and it is pretty fast for an automatic.. I mean how fast do you really want to go in a car this small. I love how the manual convertible top as it ensures nothing will go wrong with it. The handling is amazing I love taking turns in this car.. the RWD does its job. The maintenance is cheap as its basically a Chevrolet. I am a proud Owner and I will most likely never sell it as it will be worth more than what I purchased it for in the future.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Skies for sale

Related Used 2009 Saturn Sky Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles