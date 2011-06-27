Used 2002 Saturn S-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best Car We've Ever Had!! 200k and still like new! colonel12 , 11/30/2015 SL2 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 4A) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful This has been the best car we've ever owned. It has nearly 200,000 miles on the clock and still runs like new. I inherited it from my parents when I became old enough to drive, and it's never let me down even once. That was nearly 7 years ago. It's needed very minor repairs every now and then, but they were all after 150,000 miles. I wouldn't be afraid to hop in this car and drive it across the country. The most expensive repair that it's needed so far, was a replacement intake manifold coolant stem. This was about $500 to repair. Everything else has been minor, and essentially routine maintenance. Wish they still made them, because I would buy another (if this one ever dies)! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

ORIGINAL OWNER HAS OVER 208000 MILES Mike Ainsworth , 02/06/2016 SL 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 5M) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful While on vacation, August 2001 we traded a minivan for a new 02 SL1 auto in Fargo North Dakota. Now has over 208000 miles . Oil has been changed every 5000 miles or less. I have never let it run low on oil ever. It has the original engine with a automatic transmission,struts,radiator.A/C still works. power windows and locks all in pretty good condition rides good. Transmission fluid and radiator fluid flushed regularly. I used spray adhesive from Home Depot to glue in new diamond tweed seat covers front and rear diamond tweed from O'Reiley Auto Parts. Replaced headlights from Amazon.com The only thing I regret is that the rear licence plate frame from the Fargo Saturn Dealership got pitched. Wish I could find a new one. Full coverage insurance is $265 every 6 months. Updated on August 7,2016 My Saturn SL1 is still running. Did have some repairs cost around 800 dollars to get it to pass emission. and misc. repair like new thermostat,,belt. air filter etc. at a honest repair shop here in town. Now it has about 216000 miles on it . I am so happy I don't have a payment. Its a good car. Last year 2016 my daughter bought a new car and instead of trading her old one she wanted me to buy her 2010 Ford Focus. Then we sold the saturn. It still ran good. I like my new used ford focus ses. I'm retired now and the car has been sold. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

great car Don Berry , 03/28/2016 SL1 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 4A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I bought my '02 Saturn SL1 as a used car with 117000 miles. I traded it a few days ago and it had 283000 miles. I would not have traded it if I hadn't been offered a good price for it. There was very little maintenance done on it. New brakes and a new cooling fan. One muffler. The original exhaust is still in good condition. I loved this car. Never got less than 30 - 32 miles per gallon combined city and highway. Report Abuse

Great car. Very reliable. Roman , 08/25/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I love this car! The sound system it comes with is amazing. Gas mileage is really good I can drive around for hours on a few dollars of gas. It is very reliable I haven't had a single problem with the car it's an 02' and had tons of miles on it but it runs just like any new car. Oh and for the people who are complaining, this car is very good in build and quality. If you buy this car from a reliable source or just a person who took care of it I guarantee you will have no complaints. Report Abuse