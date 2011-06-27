Used 2002 Saturn S-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Didn't expect much, was pleasantly surprised. The1who , 06/04/2016 SC2 3dr Coupe (1.9L 4cyl 5M) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful This was my car in college. I thought I could get maybe three years out of it--I kept it for six. It wasn't fast, slick-looking or even very comfortable, bur it ran well when I needed it. I could always start it--even with a nearly dead battery in an icy Wisconsin winter. It wasn't very sporty, but the steering was responsive and fun. The acceleration with the manual was decent for a small engine and it sipped gas. The road noise was harsh at speed and the interior felt cheap, but the engine didn't sound hoarse and the controls were logically-placed. Parts for it were very cheap and easy to replace myself. I sometimes miss the simple, easy to fix Saturn. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I LOVE this car!! gmgirl33 , 08/24/2014 SC2 3dr Coupe (1.9L 4cyl 4A) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful I bought my 02 SC2 3 years ago and it only had 60,000 miles on it. I love the way it looks, sporty with an attitude, it definitely cannot be mistaken for any other vehicle from any angle, which is a huge plus in my book. I used my car for commuting over 500 miles a week for almost 2 years. I also am very hard on my cars, I have a bit of a lead foot. Now I use him to travel all over U.S. for my job, he now has over 133,000 miles on him but I do take care of him, with regular oil changes and tune ups. But this car has not cost me any more than that, I did put tires, but that's normal. My father, who owns a auto shop, told me to buy a Saturn. It was best choice I ever made! (8/2016) Still have car, it has over 175,000 miles, getting ready for a 1000 mi trip. I still love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Saturn Fan - Own 3 SC's RPM , 07/23/2015 SC2 3dr Coupe (1.9L 4cyl 5M) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I own a 1995 SC2(180K Miles), a 2002 SC2(153K Miles) and a 2002 SC1(113K Miles). These are quite possibly the greatest economy cars ever built. These cars were so far ahead of their time, it's insane. Back when these cars came out in 1991, GM only had a piece of junk Iron Duke 2.5L 4-cylinder with throttle body injection in their other cars. Saturn was GM's answer to Honda and Toyota. The original Saturn(which were actually 100% Saturn and not made of other GM junk parts) SL's and SC's are just wonderful cars. They are easily the cheapest cars in the world to buy, maintain, drive and fuel. The only thing I have ever had to do to these cars is: You will have to replace a wheel bearing/hub assembly($35 on ebay) at around 135-150K and they will lose the plastic radiators at about 150K($50 on eBay). Other than that, they are 100% bulletproof reliable. All mine are 5-speeds. My 95 SC2 gets 35mpg on the highway. My 02 SC2 gets 36mpg on the highway and my 02 SC1 gets 40mpg on the highway. I highly recommend the 2001-02's for the updated styling and better, more rattle free interiors. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The little car that can! porcelainc , 04/23/2014 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought this back in 2004, with 23 thousand miles on it, just to get me by, thinking it was a piece of crap car. Here we are 10 years later! Little did I know this Saturn would be such a good friend, turn the key, and she goes, with all scheduled maintenance, beyond reliable, easy on gas. This is the 1st year I've had to put a good amount of money in repairs, but Maine roads are not forgiving on any car. 12 yrs old, with 109,000 miles, I'll see how far she wants to take me! I detailed it after this long winter, she's shining like a new penny, I'm in love all over again! Always been a fun little car to drive. Report Abuse