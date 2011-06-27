Used 2000 Saturn S-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

This car will not Die (+200K miles, sarcasm,dated) just Ed , 06/04/2016 SL2 4dr Sedan 16 of 17 people found this review helpful This car is a moneymaker. My goal at this point is to have it safely erupt in flames, so I am forced out of my shell of practicality. It has been SO reliable for 16 years, gotten me to and from work, and is now teaching my children the finer aspects of the shift stick. Seriously, this will be the most reliable and trustworthy car in my lifetime. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Doesn't Get Much Better tisea , 07/07/2013 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I purchased this car with 137,000 miles on it, and drove it until it had well over 300,000 miles (until it was totaled in a high-speed accident). If it hadn't been totalled, I would have driven the car until it just wouldn't go any longer, which I imagine would have been for a very long time. I did regular maintenence on the car, like oil changes, changing fuel filters and the like. The only extraordinary thing I had to do was change the water pump. The car never broke down on me, left me standing on the side of the road, or anything of the sort. In a four-year period, I reguarly made trips between The East Coast and Texas without any issue, and cross-country trips. It's an incredible car.

You couldn't kill this thing if you tried... orinocoflow1 , 12/10/2013 19 of 21 people found this review helpful As I write this review, it is December, 2013. My parents purchased me a 2000 Saturn SL1 in 2004 for my first car. I was 17 years old then and I'm going on 28 and I still own this car. When they purchased the car for me it had around 40,000 miles. Cut to today: the car has 248,673 miles and still runs the same as the day I got it. So in 10 years I've owned the car the only major thing that has happened was with the timing chain. It messed up one night and I was left stranded at work. It cost $900 to fix the head of the motor that was cracked when the timing chain jumped time. That was it. Besides regular car maintenance (oil, tires, etc.) I've never had any problems out of it.

One of the most cost effective car on the road ron_j , 02/17/2013 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Have this car for 10 years, besides a recent intake manifold change, this car only needs basic maintenance. Very good at gas mileage. parts are easy to get and cheap. At 13 years old of this car, and at 120,000 miles I drove it in a 3000 mile cross country trip without a slight problem. The car drives a like a champ. Outside paint is of good quality. After a heavy rain, the car shines beautifully like it was new 13 years ago. Overall, very basic but extremely reliable car, very economically to own. This is the best car I've ever owned, and I have no doubt it will last 300,000 miles.