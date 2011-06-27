Used 1999 Saturn S-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

outstanding car jstout1331 , 08/10/2012 27 of 27 people found this review helpful i bought this my 1999 SL1 for a measly 500 dollars with 200,000 miles on it... it was sopposed to be temporary. ha! now with nearly 300,000 miles on it i cant think of a reason to get rid of it. the darn thing gets 40+ MPG its pretty comfortable for a little car, and im 6 foot 5!!! the only things we have had to fix were the water pump (20 bucks), a pulley tensioner (40 bucks), and a valve cover gasket (8 bucks) this car is great. ive had many cars, not one this reliable!! kudos Saturn, its a shame GM got rid of you and left Buick still standing Report Abuse

Great used car. 4 years 150k miles later cody ross , 12/17/2015 SL2 4dr Sedan 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Bought it for 4k flat title included used at 70k miles flat. 4 years later at 150k miles and even hit a deer. All it required was a 150 dollar bumper and headlight replacement and oil changes and various other little basic needs over the course. No major fixes. No major problems. Small issues include power locks dying. Air conditiong dying. Lock broke on driver door. But not something i care about. I recommend this as a cheap moving point a point b location car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Car its_pacmang6 , 03/08/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought a 99 Saturn SL1 with the 1.9l five speed. the car sat for two years after hitting a tree and bending the frame a bit, and after two years of sitting in the weeds and snow(and no passenger window), I put plexiglass in the window changed oil and brakes and the car runs great. I bought it for a work car so Im not gunna put a lotta money in it. I know its oly got 113k but there is absolutely no leaks, its not a car to brag about but it is very reliable and gets great gas mileage. Report Abuse

Bought new and still have 13 years later! jdavi25 , 01/19/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my 99' SL2 at 18 years old. It has been the best car! It fits me like a glove. The gas mileage has always been close, or above 40 MPG. The car is spoiled. It has all proper maintenance performed, and the car looks great inside and out. The paint has started to fade only on the rear spoiler. I am thinking of having that touched up. I do have the sunroof option, and the drains need to be cleaned once a year so they do not clog and cause leaking. I have had to replace the speakers, one power window motor, and the alternator all after the 10 year mark. When it came time to make the repairs I really did not feel bad because the car never gave me any trouble before. Report Abuse