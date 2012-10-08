Used 1999 Saturn S-Series for Sale Near Me
- 125,526 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$1,199$2,124 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Saturn SL also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Power Steering, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Saturn S-Series SL2.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZK5278XZ261787
Stock: 121504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 224,135 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$1,995
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
1999 Saturn SL-2 Sedan1.9 Liter DOHC 4 Cylinder, Automatic Transmission, Power Door Locks, Air Conditioning, Stereo, Dual Air Bags, Tilt Wheel, Rated At 35-38 MPG Highway, Runs And Drives Great, Great Little Commuter Car, Priced At Only $1995 plus tax, license, Documentation and smog. Clean title. 925-455-6666 Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing Available, Good Credit, Bad Credit, Our Bank Works With Everyone, Let Them Help You Build your Credit! All You Need Is The Down Payment And Proof Of Income. Se Habla Espanol. Financiamiento Disponible. Visit our web site at WWW.perrymorganexpress.com . 10% Discount For CA$H!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Saturn S-Series SL2.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZK5274XZ145518
Stock: 145518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-17-2019
- 118,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,999
Essig Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Aledo / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 1999 Saturn SC1 Gold 2D Coupe, 1.9L I4 SMPI 8V, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Gold, Tan Cloth. Located in Aledo Illinois, Essig Motors has been family owned and operated since 1989. Owner Jim Essig's experience in the auto industry began in 1975 working for his father's dealership in Washington, Illinois. We are honored to serve Mercer county, surrounding areas, and our growing online community with new, certified pre-owned, pre-owned, and also new and pre-owned commercial vehicles. Essig Motors offers an exceptional selection of new cars, trucks and SUVs including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram. Our knowledgeable, friendly sales staff is here to answer your questions and help you find the vehicle that meets your needs today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Saturn S-Series SC1.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZP1285XZ256369
Stock: 9956369
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 90,071 miles
$3,991
AutoNation Toyota Hayward - Hayward / California
This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Saturn S-Series SL2.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZK5276XZ118272
Stock: XZ118272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 249,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
SL1Saturn1999 Like the feeling of having people stare at your car? This quality SL1 will definitely turn heads.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Saturn S-Series SL1.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZG5289XZ276325
Stock: M1821A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 77,426 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
*FRESH TRADE* *LOW MILEAGE* THIS 2000 SATURN SL2 IS A NICE CAR INSIDE AND OUT! THIS CAR RIDES AND DRIVES NICE! HURRY! HURRY! HURRY! A GREAT DEAL LIKE THIS WON'T LAST LONG! HARD TO FIND IN THIS CONDITION! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS FINE VEHICLE! VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN, ZACK, OR TROY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Saturn S-Series SL2.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZK5276YZ154514
Stock: TR10558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,604 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,998
Kelly Nissan of Route 33 - Easton / Pennsylvania
2000 Saturn SL1 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.9L I4 SMPI 8V FWD Brown.Mechanics Special - SOLD AS IS due to age and miles... vehicle has not been serviced thru our shop... We've been in the Lehigh Valley since 1967, we'll be here tomorrow. Come find out why Kelly was voted the best place to buy an used car in the Lehigh Valley... ***Kelly Nissan in Easton - Your New Nissan and Used Car Dealer Serving Easton, Nazareth, Allentown, Emmaus, Phillipsburg, Bethlehem, and the Poconos***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Saturn S-Series SL1.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZH5280YZ219509
Stock: N20T8340B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 143,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,890
Kals Kars Company - Wadena / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Saturn S-Series SL2.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZJ5274YZ217127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 275,247 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$999
St. Anthony Motors - Saint Anthony / Idaho
Summary Welcome to St. Anthony Motors Chevrolet Buick GMC. Our team strives to make your next vehicle purchase hassle free. Vehicle Details This model is a manufacturer certified pre-owned vehicle. If you are looking for a tough long lasting vehicle, this it is a great option for you. This model sips fuel. This small car is fun to drive! This small car will stick to the ground on the sharpest of turns. With exceptional handling you will enjoy every curve of your favorite roads. This unit has dependability you can trust. When it comes to any auto purchase, there is nothing more important than safety. this small car will protect you and your passengers with innovative safety features. The Saturn S Series has durability you can depend on as the miles tick away. This Saturn S Series is a versatile vehicle. This 1998 Saturn S Series is designed to handle any icy road condition that Mother Nature can throw at you. Your passengers will feel safe with stable braking and handling on all road conditions. The interior and exterior are in good condition. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. Equipment This small car has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. This Saturn S Series has a 1.9 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This vehicle is equipped with a gasoline engine. This model comes with a manual transmission. Additional Information St. Anthony Motors Chevrolet Buick GMC would like to thank you for giving us the opportunity to earn your business today. We understand at St. Anthony Motors Chevrolet Buick GMC that customer loyalty is earned one customer at a time. We want the opportunity to earn your business for life. **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Saturn S-Series SL1.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZG5282WZ101901
Stock: 981901T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 108,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,500
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2000 Saturn SW . Its Automatic transmission and Gas L4 1.9L/116 engine will keep you going. This Saturn SW comes equipped with these options: PWR DOOR LOCKS -inc: remote keyless entry & security system, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/COMPACT DISC, CASSETTE, AUTO TONE CONTROL -inc: seek-scan, cassette search/repeat, digital clock, theft lock, Warning chimes-inc: headlights-on/key-in-ignition/driver seat belt, Tinted glass, T115/70R14 88M compact spare tire, Steel spaceframe structure, Stainless steel exhaust, Sport-tuned front/rear suspension w/stabilizer bars, Speed-sensitive variable-effort rack & pinion pwr steering, and Side-guard door beams. See it for yourself at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Saturn S-Series SW2.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZN8276YZ109825
Stock: 26567
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 161,770 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,500
Zezo's Exclusive Auto Group - Newark / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Saturn S-Series SL2.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZK5278YZ202028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 178,818 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Sid Dillon Chevrolet Buick - Wahoo / Nebraska
Come see this 2000 Saturn SL SL2 AT while we still have it in stock!* This Saturn SL is a Bargain with These Options *SL2 OPTION PKG 2 -inc: speed control, pwr door locks/windows w/driver express down/ RH/LH mirror, remote keyless entry & security system, aluminum alloy wheels , SPEED CONTROL, PWR DOOR LOCKS -inc: remote keyless entry & security system, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/COMPACT DISC -inc: seek-scan, digital clock, 15" SPECIAL MULTI-FIN ALLOY WHEELS, Warning chimes: headlights-on/key-in-ignition/driver seat belt, Trunklid reflex panel, Tinted glass, T115/70R14 88M compact spare tire, Steel spaceframe structure.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Sid Dillon Wahoo, 1750 County Rd J, Wahoo, NE 68066.*Thank you for choosing to visit siddillon.com in Wahoo, Nebraska*Sid Dillon Wahoo is located close to Lincoln, Omaha, Elkhorn, Gretna, and Millard. We offer a great selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles on sale in Wahoo, NE. Call for more information on this vehicle (800)677-1180.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Saturn S-Series SL2.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZK5274YZ148422
Stock: 5L623A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 92,139 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
AutoNation Honda Renton - Renton / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires and new battery! Anti-Lock Brake System (Abs) 15" Special Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Saturn S-Series SC2 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZR12791Z113188
Stock: 1Z113188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 166,215 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,975
Prestigious Automotive - National City / California
Well-Maintained Southern California Luxury Economy Coupe w/Select-Shift Automatic Transmission PS AC Powerful yet Fuel Efficient 1.9 Liter 4 Cylinder EFi Engine - Rated 24/34 MPG City/Hwy Low Mileage Tilt Wheel Cruise Control Power Windows Door Locks & Mirrors Front Bucket Seats w/Center Console w/Cupholders & Console-Mounted Transmission Floor Shifter Fold-Forward Split 60/40 Rear Seats w/Mini Center Console w/Cupholders Factory AM/FM Stereo Sound System w/Cassette/CD Adaptor Front Foglamps Rear Spoiler Premium Factory Alloy Wheels w/Matching Set of Quality 'SENTURY' 195/60R 16'' Touring Radial Tires Current March 2021 California Vehicle Registration & more; Nice Car!! Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report w/Documented Service & Maintenance Records; Priced to Sell - Just $1975/Best; Financing Available; Trades & Credit Cards Accepted; For more information please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527 (Cell) or (619) 765-2321 (Office); To view more pictures and/or to apply for financing on-line please visit our website at www.presautoinc.com ... For fastest response and best service please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527. Thanks. ... OUR DEALERSHIP REMAINS OPEN DURING THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN FOR YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Saturn S-Series SC2.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZH1277VZ364994
Stock: 364994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,447 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
Select Motors - Wichita / Kansas
*MUST SEE* LEATHER ROOF *1 OWNER LOCAL TRADE* SPORTY POPULAR ECONOMICAL WILL NOT LAST LONG AT THIS PRICE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Saturn S-Series SC2 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZY127X1Z212881
Stock: B5408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,367 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
Bill Vince's Bridgewater Acura - Bridgewater / New Jersey
SC2, Mint 2 owner car, 16V Twin Cam, Original window sticker laminated, Probably the nicest example available anywhere! Just serviced and detailed by us, Shop with confidence at NJ's Sports Car headquarters! We don't play games like our competitors and add on Certification charges, Prep fees and other BS charges. All deals subject to $499 dealer doc fee, plates and applicable state sales tax! What you see is what you pay, nice and easy-how buying a car should be! No one sells more Sport Compact, Modern Classic and Special Interest vehicles than Bridgewater Acura! We ship Worldwide. Follow us on Instagram @ Bridgewater_Acura for daily updates, new arrivals and special events!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Saturn S-Series SC2 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZY12781Z324448
Stock: P15404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,072 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Lease
$2,500
Becker Autos & Trailers - Beloit / Kansas
<b>Equipment</b> This small car gleams with a shiny gold metallic finish. Front wheel drive on this small car gives you better traction and better fuel economy. This unit has a 1.9 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Light weight alloy wheels on this unit are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this model. Easily set your speed in this unit with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. This 2001 Saturn S Series is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. The S Series has an automatic transmission. It is equipped with a gasoline engine. Small and nimble this Saturn S Series scoots through traffic. It offers great fuel mileage and ease of parking. <b>Packages</b> FRONT/REAR CARPETED FLOOR MATS. 15" SPECIAL ALLOY WHEELS. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> See all of our inventory at beckerautos.com! Call/Text 785-534-1227! Nationwide competitive pricing. Make us an offer!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Saturn S-Series SC2 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZY12781Z104808
Stock: 01BAT4808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-24-2020
- 62,502 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,500
Apple Cadillac - York / Pennsylvania
Apple Pre-Auction Row. Local Trade, Low Low Miles, 4D Sedan, 5-Speed Manual. Clean CARFAX. Gold 1997 Saturn SL1 4D Sedan Apple has cars for many budget-conscious buyers. Apple Auction Row vehicles are available to the public at near auction value. We've rounded up our best auction Cars, Trucks and SUVs. Financing available on qualifying vehicles. Come find the vehicle of your choice in your budget. Call us for details and to schedule a test drive on the vehicle of your choice. (717) 848-1300.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Saturn S-Series SL1.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZH5286VZ226976
Stock: D00182V
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Saturn S-Series
- 5(37%)
- 4(44%)
- 3(12%)
- 2(7%)