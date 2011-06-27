Used 1999 Saturn S-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

This car has served me well Degs , 07/26/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I've had my Saturn for 6 years now, and am just now considering selling it because I need a bigger car. I have literally driven this car across the country and back, in the summer and winter, through mountains and desert and never had a problem. This car has been my baby and I've taken very good care of it. At around 125,000 miles I had the brakes replaced, and about 1000 miles later had to replace the heater core and thermostat. It has about 130,000 miles on it now and it needs a new front wheel bearing. The engine, transmission, clutch and exhaust have never given me any problems and still have no signs of wearing out. This has been a fun but reliable car for me, and I'll miss driving it. Report Abuse

Low resale value isn't always a bad thing SC2commuter , 05/18/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I currently own an SUV and a sports sedan. The gas mileage is horrible on the SUV and I was tired of it getting wrecked while parked on the streets downtown . (How can a yellow SUV be hit 3 times? Twice while parked.) We began looking for a 3rd car "beater" to commute in. $5300 got me a loaded SC2 3 door with every option, new tires, an after market CD player with only 66,000 miles. The car was covered it scuffs and thanks to the polymer panels every mark came out. Just minor rock chip touch up and a coat of wax and this car looks like it rolled off the showroom floor. I've had the car for 5 weeks and it's flawless. I even made room for it in my garage next to my other rides. Report Abuse

Great Car. It Saved 2 lifes. Nicky Popo , 10/01/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Got My Saturn in March 2003 and its one of the Best Cars I have ever ownned. In the 6 1/2 Years I owned this car I only had to Put two new tires on it and got it with 30'000 Miles. While stopped for a turn my 6 month Pregnant wife was rear ended by a van doing 50 mph and pushed into oncoming traffic where she was hit Head on again by a Mercury Grand doing 50. She and the Baby were fine. Bumps, and cuts thats All. I know this car saved her and the Babies Life. This car was a Miracle. I wanted to keep this car forever. Report Abuse

A Good Value For the Money Andre L. , 10/12/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my 1999 Saturn SC2 (3 door) new in January 1999. I have owned it almost 6 years now but have only put 35000 miles on it. Overall, I am quite satisfied with it. I have only had two mechanical problems with it in 6 years (I had to replace the air conditioning compressor and oxygen sensor). Otherwise, it has been very reliable. The third door has been very handy, and it has good acceleration for a small engine. On the downside, the cabin can be noisy at high speeds. And the dashboard and door panels rattle and creak in below zero temperatures. But, overall, I have no regrets about buying this car. Report Abuse