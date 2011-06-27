  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn S-Series
  4. Used 1999 Saturn S-Series
  5. Used 1999 Saturn S-Series Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 Saturn S-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 S-Series
5(26%)4(50%)3(11%)2(13%)1(0%)
3.9
42 reviews
Write a review
See all S-Serieses for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,021 - $2,387
Used S-Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...9

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

This car has served me well

Degs, 07/26/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I've had my Saturn for 6 years now, and am just now considering selling it because I need a bigger car. I have literally driven this car across the country and back, in the summer and winter, through mountains and desert and never had a problem. This car has been my baby and I've taken very good care of it. At around 125,000 miles I had the brakes replaced, and about 1000 miles later had to replace the heater core and thermostat. It has about 130,000 miles on it now and it needs a new front wheel bearing. The engine, transmission, clutch and exhaust have never given me any problems and still have no signs of wearing out. This has been a fun but reliable car for me, and I'll miss driving it.

Report Abuse

Low resale value isn't always a bad thing

SC2commuter, 05/18/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I currently own an SUV and a sports sedan. The gas mileage is horrible on the SUV and I was tired of it getting wrecked while parked on the streets downtown . (How can a yellow SUV be hit 3 times? Twice while parked.) We began looking for a 3rd car "beater" to commute in. $5300 got me a loaded SC2 3 door with every option, new tires, an after market CD player with only 66,000 miles. The car was covered it scuffs and thanks to the polymer panels every mark came out. Just minor rock chip touch up and a coat of wax and this car looks like it rolled off the showroom floor. I've had the car for 5 weeks and it's flawless. I even made room for it in my garage next to my other rides.

Report Abuse

Great Car. It Saved 2 lifes.

Nicky Popo, 10/01/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Got My Saturn in March 2003 and its one of the Best Cars I have ever ownned. In the 6 1/2 Years I owned this car I only had to Put two new tires on it and got it with 30'000 Miles. While stopped for a turn my 6 month Pregnant wife was rear ended by a van doing 50 mph and pushed into oncoming traffic where she was hit Head on again by a Mercury Grand doing 50. She and the Baby were fine. Bumps, and cuts thats All. I know this car saved her and the Babies Life. This car was a Miracle. I wanted to keep this car forever.

Report Abuse

A Good Value For the Money

Andre L., 10/12/2004
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought my 1999 Saturn SC2 (3 door) new in January 1999. I have owned it almost 6 years now but have only put 35000 miles on it. Overall, I am quite satisfied with it. I have only had two mechanical problems with it in 6 years (I had to replace the air conditioning compressor and oxygen sensor). Otherwise, it has been very reliable. The third door has been very handy, and it has good acceleration for a small engine. On the downside, the cabin can be noisy at high speeds. And the dashboard and door panels rattle and creak in below zero temperatures. But, overall, I have no regrets about buying this car.

Report Abuse

Very Reliable

Lumens66, 07/20/2008
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought this car used in 08/99 with 5K miles on it and modified the car (exhaust system, muffler, air intake, ignition system, brakes, suspension, wheels and tires). This reduced the mileage a little bit, but living in a city, I routinely get about 25 MPG. Only things I ever had replaced were a falty crank rotation sensor at 30K which only cost $50, and the radiator went at 85K, which cost $400. Other than that, the AC light doesn't come on anymore. Everything else is in tip top shape and I've never had another problem. It still idles under 1K RPM and I only change the oil. I bought it for $10K in '99 and it has more than paid for itself. I don't think there is an American car more reliable.

Report Abuse
12345...9
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all S-Serieses for sale

Related Used 1999 Saturn S-Series Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles