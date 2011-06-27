Used 1999 Saturn S-Series Consumer Reviews

outstanding car jstout1331 , 08/10/2012 27 of 27 people found this review helpful i bought this my 1999 SL1 for a measly 500 dollars with 200,000 miles on it... it was sopposed to be temporary. ha! now with nearly 300,000 miles on it i cant think of a reason to get rid of it. the darn thing gets 40+ MPG its pretty comfortable for a little car, and im 6 foot 5!!! the only things we have had to fix were the water pump (20 bucks), a pulley tensioner (40 bucks), and a valve cover gasket (8 bucks) this car is great. ive had many cars, not one this reliable!! kudos Saturn, its a shame GM got rid of you and left Buick still standing Report Abuse

This car takes a licking and keeps on ticking! schanteuzer1 , 06/21/2013 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I did not realize 'til I had my "new" 1999 Saturn wagon just how badly this car had been abused. I drove the car home on fumes, it was so low on gas. I checked the oil a few weeks later. It was over 3 quarts low! Then I had a flashback to when I first went to look at the car and the first words out of the previous owner's mouth were "It hasn't been sitting." I drove it around for a bit, liked it and bought it. I seriously don't know why this car continued to run the way it was treated, but I did some regular maintenance things (like an oil change), I've had it for about 5 years now and I have not had to do any major repairs -it still runs great!

Great used car. 4 years 150k miles later cody ross , 12/17/2015 SL2 4dr Sedan 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Bought it for 4k flat title included used at 70k miles flat. 4 years later at 150k miles and even hit a deer. All it required was a 150 dollar bumper and headlight replacement and oil changes and various other little basic needs over the course. No major fixes. No major problems. Small issues include power locks dying. Air conditiong dying. Lock broke on driver door. But not something i care about. I recommend this as a cheap moving point a point b location car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Car its_pacmang6 , 03/08/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought a 99 Saturn SL1 with the 1.9l five speed. the car sat for two years after hitting a tree and bending the frame a bit, and after two years of sitting in the weeds and snow(and no passenger window), I put plexiglass in the window changed oil and brakes and the car runs great. I bought it for a work car so Im not gunna put a lotta money in it. I know its oly got 113k but there is absolutely no leaks, its not a car to brag about but it is very reliable and gets great gas mileage.