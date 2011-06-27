Used 1999 Saturn S-Series Consumer Reviews
outstanding car
i bought this my 1999 SL1 for a measly 500 dollars with 200,000 miles on it... it was sopposed to be temporary. ha! now with nearly 300,000 miles on it i cant think of a reason to get rid of it. the darn thing gets 40+ MPG its pretty comfortable for a little car, and im 6 foot 5!!! the only things we have had to fix were the water pump (20 bucks), a pulley tensioner (40 bucks), and a valve cover gasket (8 bucks) this car is great. ive had many cars, not one this reliable!! kudos Saturn, its a shame GM got rid of you and left Buick still standing
This car takes a licking and keeps on ticking!
I did not realize 'til I had my "new" 1999 Saturn wagon just how badly this car had been abused. I drove the car home on fumes, it was so low on gas. I checked the oil a few weeks later. It was over 3 quarts low! Then I had a flashback to when I first went to look at the car and the first words out of the previous owner's mouth were "It hasn't been sitting." I drove it around for a bit, liked it and bought it. I seriously don't know why this car continued to run the way it was treated, but I did some regular maintenance things (like an oil change), I've had it for about 5 years now and I have not had to do any major repairs -it still runs great!
Great used car. 4 years 150k miles later
Bought it for 4k flat title included used at 70k miles flat. 4 years later at 150k miles and even hit a deer. All it required was a 150 dollar bumper and headlight replacement and oil changes and various other little basic needs over the course. No major fixes. No major problems. Small issues include power locks dying. Air conditiong dying. Lock broke on driver door. But not something i care about. I recommend this as a cheap moving point a point b location car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Car
I bought a 99 Saturn SL1 with the 1.9l five speed. the car sat for two years after hitting a tree and bending the frame a bit, and after two years of sitting in the weeds and snow(and no passenger window), I put plexiglass in the window changed oil and brakes and the car runs great. I bought it for a work car so Im not gunna put a lotta money in it. I know its oly got 113k but there is absolutely no leaks, its not a car to brag about but it is very reliable and gets great gas mileage.
This car has served me well
I've had my Saturn for 6 years now, and am just now considering selling it because I need a bigger car. I have literally driven this car across the country and back, in the summer and winter, through mountains and desert and never had a problem. This car has been my baby and I've taken very good care of it. At around 125,000 miles I had the brakes replaced, and about 1000 miles later had to replace the heater core and thermostat. It has about 130,000 miles on it now and it needs a new front wheel bearing. The engine, transmission, clutch and exhaust have never given me any problems and still have no signs of wearing out. This has been a fun but reliable car for me, and I'll miss driving it.
Sponsored cars related to the S-Series
Related Used 1999 Saturn S-Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner