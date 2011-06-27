Used 1998 Saturn S-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Perfect fit Joe Saturn , 07/06/2009 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Bought for our new 16 year old driver 7 years ago. Perfect for high school parking lots since the plastic paneled doors doesn't show door dings. Perfect for a budget w/29 mpg highway. Perfect balance of power and safety for a new driver. Daughter has moved on to a newer car a few years ago but I still keep the Saturn because it keeps the miles off my other cars while getting great gas mileage. Report Abuse

1998 Saturn SL1 Review GandyDom , 05/29/2007 17 of 18 people found this review helpful This was the smartest car purchase I ever made, and I've bought a lot of cars over the years. From a viewpoint of value, reliability, and service, I am totally satified. No, it isn't a sexy car and it isn't a luxury car, but it is an excellent, reliable, and practical car.

Nothing but minor problems Saturn Owner , 11/05/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my 1998 saturn in 2002. Everything was perfect until 2005 (after the warranty expired). Since then everything slowly went on the car to include the back rear windows, brakes (expected), muffler, starter, all 4 tires (expected), ABS module, exhaust pipe cracking, wheel bearings, and now the shift cable. Currently in the shop AGAIN. But the car has lasted, just annoying to keep fixing all of these things. Still cheaper than buying a new car.

Surprised Biggrouper , 03/13/2003 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Check the previous owner to determine the care your car received. Have had no problems. Heater and a/c work well. Handles fine. Has nicest pickup. Quiet. Windows tight. Love the keyless entry especially at night safety features. Exterior easier to wash than metal cars. No leaks. Looks like a brand new car.