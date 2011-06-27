Used 1998 Saturn S-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Perfect fit
Bought for our new 16 year old driver 7 years ago. Perfect for high school parking lots since the plastic paneled doors doesn't show door dings. Perfect for a budget w/29 mpg highway. Perfect balance of power and safety for a new driver. Daughter has moved on to a newer car a few years ago but I still keep the Saturn because it keeps the miles off my other cars while getting great gas mileage.
1998 Saturn SL1 Review
This was the smartest car purchase I ever made, and I've bought a lot of cars over the years. From a viewpoint of value, reliability, and service, I am totally satified. No, it isn't a sexy car and it isn't a luxury car, but it is an excellent, reliable, and practical car.
Nothing but minor problems
I bought my 1998 saturn in 2002. Everything was perfect until 2005 (after the warranty expired). Since then everything slowly went on the car to include the back rear windows, brakes (expected), muffler, starter, all 4 tires (expected), ABS module, exhaust pipe cracking, wheel bearings, and now the shift cable. Currently in the shop AGAIN. But the car has lasted, just annoying to keep fixing all of these things. Still cheaper than buying a new car.
Surprised
Check the previous owner to determine the care your car received. Have had no problems. Heater and a/c work well. Handles fine. Has nicest pickup. Quiet. Windows tight. Love the keyless entry especially at night safety features. Exterior easier to wash than metal cars. No leaks. Looks like a brand new car.
323,000 miles and still going strong!
I bought my 98 Saturn SL2 5 speed manual new in 1998 and I can't believe after 323,000 miles that it is still going strong. Yes I have had to replace many things, but never anything major like a transmission. It is now burning oil but you would expect that at this point. It has been great not having a car payment for the last 8 years. If you want a basic car that gets you from point A to point B this would be the car. I am just disapointed that GM discontinued the Saturn. I will be sad to see my Saturn go when the time comes.
Sponsored cars related to the S-Series
Related Used 1998 Saturn S-Series Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner