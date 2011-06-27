  1. Home
Used 1998 Saturn S-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 S-Series
4.2
78 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Perfect fit

Joe Saturn, 07/06/2009
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Bought for our new 16 year old driver 7 years ago. Perfect for high school parking lots since the plastic paneled doors doesn't show door dings. Perfect for a budget w/29 mpg highway. Perfect balance of power and safety for a new driver. Daughter has moved on to a newer car a few years ago but I still keep the Saturn because it keeps the miles off my other cars while getting great gas mileage.

1998 Saturn SL1 Review

GandyDom, 05/29/2007
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

This was the smartest car purchase I ever made, and I've bought a lot of cars over the years. From a viewpoint of value, reliability, and service, I am totally satified. No, it isn't a sexy car and it isn't a luxury car, but it is an excellent, reliable, and practical car.

Nothing but minor problems

Saturn Owner, 11/05/2009
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I bought my 1998 saturn in 2002. Everything was perfect until 2005 (after the warranty expired). Since then everything slowly went on the car to include the back rear windows, brakes (expected), muffler, starter, all 4 tires (expected), ABS module, exhaust pipe cracking, wheel bearings, and now the shift cable. Currently in the shop AGAIN. But the car has lasted, just annoying to keep fixing all of these things. Still cheaper than buying a new car.

Surprised

Biggrouper, 03/13/2003
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Check the previous owner to determine the care your car received. Have had no problems. Heater and a/c work well. Handles fine. Has nicest pickup. Quiet. Windows tight. Love the keyless entry especially at night safety features. Exterior easier to wash than metal cars. No leaks. Looks like a brand new car.

323,000 miles and still going strong!

serine459, 01/16/2011
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought my 98 Saturn SL2 5 speed manual new in 1998 and I can't believe after 323,000 miles that it is still going strong. Yes I have had to replace many things, but never anything major like a transmission. It is now burning oil but you would expect that at this point. It has been great not having a car payment for the last 8 years. If you want a basic car that gets you from point A to point B this would be the car. I am just disapointed that GM discontinued the Saturn. I will be sad to see my Saturn go when the time comes.

