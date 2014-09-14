Used 1998 Saturn S-Series for Sale Near Me

33 listings
S-Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 33 listings
  • 1998 Saturn S-Series SL1
    used

    1998 Saturn S-Series SL1

    275,247 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $999

    Details
  • 1999 Saturn S-Series SL2
    used

    1999 Saturn S-Series SL2

    125,526 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,199

    $2,124 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Saturn S-Series SL2
    used

    1999 Saturn S-Series SL2

    224,135 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 1997 Saturn S-Series SC2
    used

    1997 Saturn S-Series SC2

    166,215 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,975

    Details
  • 1997 Saturn S-Series SL1
    used

    1997 Saturn S-Series SL1

    62,502 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,500

    Details
  • 1999 Saturn S-Series SC1
    used

    1999 Saturn S-Series SC1

    118,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

    Details
  • 1999 Saturn S-Series SL2
    used

    1999 Saturn S-Series SL2

    90,071 miles

    $3,991

    Details
  • 1997 Saturn S-Series SL1
    used

    1997 Saturn S-Series SL1

    323,000 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,286

    Details
  • 1999 Saturn S-Series SL1
    used

    1999 Saturn S-Series SL1

    249,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,000

    Details
  • 1997 Saturn S-Series SC2
    used

    1997 Saturn S-Series SC2

    69,899 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2000 Saturn S-Series SL2
    used

    2000 Saturn S-Series SL2

    77,426 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2000 Saturn S-Series SL1
    used

    2000 Saturn S-Series SL1

    155,604 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,998

    Details
  • 2000 Saturn S-Series SL2
    used

    2000 Saturn S-Series SL2

    143,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,890

    Details
  • 2000 Saturn S-Series SW2
    used

    2000 Saturn S-Series SW2

    108,263 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2000 Saturn S-Series SL2
    used

    2000 Saturn S-Series SL2

    161,770 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2000 Saturn S-Series SL2
    used

    2000 Saturn S-Series SL2

    178,818 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1995 Saturn S-Series SL2
    used

    1995 Saturn S-Series SL2

    58,127 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2001 Saturn S-Series SC2 in Gold
    used

    2001 Saturn S-Series SC2

    92,139 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Saturn S-Series

Great little car
dave27889,09/14/2014
Bought with 125,000 miles on it. It runs really well. It is quite for a small car that is 16 years old. Everything still works well including a/c, power windows, brakes, locks and such. The paint looks great and clear coat is coming off. It is fun to drive and the 1.9 engine gets great gas mileage and has plenty of spunk. Our sw2 has the automatic transmission and it shifts well with no problems. I am 56 years old and have had all kinds of vehicles. This one would rank about a three on a scale of 5 for overall use. It is no firebird or mustang but it is a really great little car.
