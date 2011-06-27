Used 1998 Saturn S-Series Consumer Reviews
Great little car
Bought with 125,000 miles on it. It runs really well. It is quite for a small car that is 16 years old. Everything still works well including a/c, power windows, brakes, locks and such. The paint looks great and clear coat is coming off. It is fun to drive and the 1.9 engine gets great gas mileage and has plenty of spunk. Our sw2 has the automatic transmission and it shifts well with no problems. I am 56 years old and have had all kinds of vehicles. This one would rank about a three on a scale of 5 for overall use. It is no firebird or mustang but it is a really great little car.
Perfect fit
Bought for our new 16 year old driver 7 years ago. Perfect for high school parking lots since the plastic paneled doors doesn't show door dings. Perfect for a budget w/29 mpg highway. Perfect balance of power and safety for a new driver. Daughter has moved on to a newer car a few years ago but I still keep the Saturn because it keeps the miles off my other cars while getting great gas mileage.
Grab it if you can
Fine the interior is kind of cheap looking, but I didn't buy this car in 1998 to compete with a BMW interior. I bought it because a tall person can drive in it (I'm 6"2"), the great gas mpg (I still get 38 highway- beat that in 2007) and there is a lot of storage room with the seat folded down. Get a tape measure and look. It beats the Forester and other small SUV's. The repairs have been extremely small. I replaced the fuel injector and that was the biggest repair. The acceleration is not great, but a good deal of the time the traffic on Long Island is a parking lot. 0 to 60 is not important when the road only goes 20. This is a simple car and cheap to own and repair.
1998 Saturn SL1 Review
This was the smartest car purchase I ever made, and I've bought a lot of cars over the years. From a viewpoint of value, reliability, and service, I am totally satified. No, it isn't a sexy car and it isn't a luxury car, but it is an excellent, reliable, and practical car.
Nothing but minor problems
I bought my 1998 saturn in 2002. Everything was perfect until 2005 (after the warranty expired). Since then everything slowly went on the car to include the back rear windows, brakes (expected), muffler, starter, all 4 tires (expected), ABS module, exhaust pipe cracking, wheel bearings, and now the shift cable. Currently in the shop AGAIN. But the car has lasted, just annoying to keep fixing all of these things. Still cheaper than buying a new car.
