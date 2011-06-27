Used 1997 Saturn S-Series Consumer Reviews
I Love My Little SW2
I bought my '97 SW2 9 years ago with only 15K miles on it. I guess the original owner didn't like the car. Since then I have put on over 100,000 miles and the only major repair was replacing the AC compressor. Sure, the seats are only sightly more comfortable than sitting on a cardboard box, but this car has been one of the most reliable cars I've ever owned. Still looks good, too - thanks to the plastic body panels.
not to bad for the value
This was the best vehicle ive had so far. Only minor repairs to it, and its 14 years old now and still driving it. has some seatbelt issues, but its fun to drive. It lacks some acceleration but what 1997 vehcile isnt ha.
Good Anuff...Git R Dune
My 97 saturn SL1 was bought used in 02 with 85k on it. She now has 160k and still.....runs. You dont need a speedometer with this car bc it shimmies at 75 mph. It does like to over heat alil while in rush hour traffic. Gas mileage is great, mid 30's.
Reliable, Good-Looking, and Fun
My wife and I have really enjoyed owning our '97 Saturn SW2 wagon. Originally purchased for my wife, it has been a reliable and decent-looking family car. The 16V motor has been strong. It's tuned for more torque in the lower RPM range, so it's great for driving around town. We definitely enjoyed the wagon body style. It has hauled our family of 4 on extended vacations. I use it daily to haul either a mountain bike or surf board. It has held up really well for 11 years. Most people are shocked to hear that it actually that old.
Great car that pays for itself in gas
I got this car over the summer since my Caprice needed a ton of work. I now get 2 times the fuel economy 29-35 avg mpg depending on how I drive. It hasnt had any issues at all other than an old battery I admittedly killed while watching Pirates of the Caribbean 2. It has plenty of power as a 5 speed, if it was an auto it would probably stink, and I notice a significant diference in performance when I have 2 average sized passengers. Weight seems to be a big deal to it. I think it might be common to have the wheels squeal when under load while turning onto a highway etc. The stock stereo had almost no bass so I added a small sub.
