Used 1996 Saturn S-Series Consumer Reviews

Everything I Expected Ridyen , 07/25/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my 96 Saturn SL1 new and it has been the most reliable car I have ever owned. Not a fancy car but one that always gets you from point A to B. Like others a very minor problem with the shift linkage which was fixed by dealer even though it was out of warranty. Took on a deer at 50mph, car stopped straight with both hands off steering wheel (was covering my face for protection). Very solid car for the money. Son and I just put a new cylinder head on at 150K but total cost was about $600 which included tools, the head, gaskets, all new hoses etc. Put it back together, started it up and son drove it home. Still gets 37mpg after 14 years. Doesn't burn a drop of oil.

Bargain murphy2893 , 05/29/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful A 1996 Saturn SW2 was my first car, I bought it at a cheap price with 139,000 miles on it. I put about 30,000 more miles on it in 3 years. The only major issue with the car was an oil leak that I knew had to be repaired when I bought it. Other than that, it was routine maintenance and minor repairs. When the heater coil broke, the car was pretty close to 170,000 miles and the price to fix it was nearly the price of the car itself, so I sadly had to say goodbye. Overall, the car was EXTREMELY reliable and the gas mileage was great. I drove it to and from college (over 100 miles away) with no problems. I'd buy the car again if I could. Definitely well worth what I paid!

First car, hopefully last car b stearns , 03/29/2018 SC1 2dr Coupe 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I adore this car and have from day one. This car saved my life in a freeway incident due to how it handled when a semi lost tires in front of me. It never complains, it holds up under any weather condition, and it runs like new to this day. Good regular care will keep this vehicle into its 20's and older. I'm glad I bought it and I'll hold onto it until there's nothing left to hold onto.

If you're looking for a cheap, reliable ride... ladystardust , 10/11/2014 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this car from my dad back in 2004 with 140K miles on it. It now has about 213K, and the engine is running great - it's performed almost like a Japanese car. Other than routine maintenance (oil changes, the odd tune up, new tires) the only things I've had to replace on this car were an engine mount and a rear windshield (the windshield can't be blamed on the manufacturer - some kid smashed it one night). The cosmetics of the car aren't great, but what do you expect from a car that's been kept outside for over a decade? It needs a little oil added about once every other tank. But it gets amazing gas mileage (about 29 in town and almost 40 on the highway).