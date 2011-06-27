Used 1995 Saturn S-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Sad to Say Good Bye Bob , 09/09/2005 0 of 1 people found this review helpful My wife purchased this vehicle in 1995 saying she would keep it for ten years - I laughed - yeah right. 10 years later it is being sold after no major problems, just routine maintenance; never even had to replace the battery and we are in Canada. With four snow tires it would go anywhere and with the 5 speed manual it gave a good top end on the highway just took time to get there. Highly recommend this vehicle and great fuel economy to boot. Report Abuse

Gas Sipper Correy , 06/11/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought the car for one thing, gas mileage. I think this car is basically under the radar in terms of people knowing about the great gas mileage. My first tank shows 34.9 MPG in city driving! It is slow, but you really don't need anything fast in rush hour traffic. I'm very impressed so far. Take it easy on the gas pedal and the car will return excellent numbers! This car will pay for itself in no time! Great buy!

1995 Saturn SC-1 Coupe aaron3725 , 11/06/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 2004 with 113,000 miles. I continue to drive this car to this day and the car now has 190,000 miles. The car has been the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. The only repairs that I have needed to perform on this car is changing the battery once, alternator once, front brakes twice, and change the oil twice a year myself with full synthetic mobil one oil. Recently took the car on a 1,000 mile round trip to vegas, achieved 39 mpg, averaging 70 mph. Driving home was 80-85 mph and dropped to about 36-37 mpg. I average about 31 mpg in city and highway driving. I could not be more pleased with my Saturn!

Buy one, you won't be sorry! Ashley Keylor , 05/17/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have owned my Saturn for seven years. It has 89,000 miles on it and I have never had problems with it. It is a very fun car to drive, has great gas mileage and is reliable. I can recommend the Saturn SC2 coupe with confidence.