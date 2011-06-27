Used 1994 Saturn S-Series Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG282525
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/34 mpg22/31 mpg22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.2/435.2 mi.281.6/396.8 mi.281.6/396.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.8 gal.12.8 gal.12.8 gal.
Combined MPG282525
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque107 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm122 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm122 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.9 l1.9 l1.9 l
Horsepower85 hp @ 5000 rpm124 hp @ 5600 rpm124 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.36.3 in.37.4 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.32.6 in.32.6 in.
Measurements
Length176.3 in.176.3 in.176.3 in.
Curb weight2314 lbs.2314 lbs.2362 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.11.9 cu.ft.no
Height52.5 in.52.5 in.53.7 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.102.4 in.102.4 in.
Width67.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono56 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gold
  • Medium Red
  • Gray
  • White
  • Blue
  • White
  • Blue Black
  • Blue Green
  • Plum
  • Gray
  • Blue
  • Gold
  • Medium Red
  • Medium Red
  • Plum
  • White
  • Blue Black
  • Blue
  • Blue Green
  • Gold
