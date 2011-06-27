  1. Home
Used 1993 Saturn S-Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

3.7
6 reviews
Problem-free Saturn SW1

JKW, 04/25/2002
Reliable and great gas mileage...I'm still getting 36 mpg after 225,000 miles! This model's biggest fault is that it is somewhat noisy and it had a bad guttering system for rain (water dumps into your lap when you open the door). I understand Saturn has fixed this problem.

15 years and still going strong

Betty B., 03/15/2009
Good little car. Rides well even after all these years. Had the brakes replaced a few times (once under warranty, alternator replaced twice but other than regular maintenance & oil changes haven't had much problem with it. Still gets good mileage. It's not the smoothest running car or the most powerful but it is a very economical and easy to drive car. Except for a few dings the body still looks good. I still drive it everyday but will soon give it to my son who needs an old economical car to drive back and forth to work. After 15 1/2 years I,m going to miss it.

Nice, but needs improvements

eggs, 07/01/2002
I have enjoyed the handling of the car, some road sounds, but not too bad. It would never fit a larger person, and if a taller person drives, the rear passinger is cramped. At 43K it went through a timing chain and now again at 79K. They claim the oil needs to be changed every 3K or 3 Months, not 91 days or 3001 miles and they mean it. Dirty oil plugs a tensioner on the chain causing it to fail. Yes you can see the engine and all parts, very well thought out. I would not purchace another one because of the poor timing chain design, but never had any other problems.

It's okay

litgirl, 12/20/2002
We've ended up not liking the car that much. It's clunky and has a really wide turning radius. The gas mileage in the city is pretty low: 20 mph maybe. We had to replace the transmission about a year ago as it was jumping into reverse with a real bang. On the other hand, now it feels as if it will just go and go. The body has remained in good shape and the cloth interior has held up. Because the resale value is so low, we've decided just to drive this one until we can't any more. At 10 years and still going strong, I suppose that's not bad.

Not sexy, but practical and fun

ChicagoDriver, 01/31/2003
Bought this to replace a well-used 1991 SL. With only 66K miles on it so far, things look real good. The interior is in tip-top shape. Can't beat the deal for fun go-to-work car that doesn't break the bank. Doesn't burn any oil!

