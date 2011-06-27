Used 1992 Saturn S-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
92Urn
This car has 138,000 miles with the only replacement parts being a EGR valve, the headlamp motor(while under warrenty)and standard wear items (belts, brakes rotors). It still is on the original clutch! This is has been a very reliable car!
Best Car I've Owned
Had this one for ten years. In that time only had to take it in a few times for minor repairs and normal maintenance. No major breakdowns yet. Drove it all over Western Europe while in the Army and across country when I came home. By far, the best car purchacse I've ever made.
Very Reliable & Fun
I bought this car for my wife in 1999 with 150K miles (hwy) on it. We owned it for 4 years until we moved then sold it to my sister with 177K miles. PROS: Very reliable (no major repairs needed); easy to work on yourself and lots of fun. CONS: Sunroof motor broke, starter and oxygen sensor went bad but with 150K miles you need to expect some minor repairs.
great car!!
i have had this saturn for about 3 months. i got it for an extremely low price!!!!!! i have had to replace a few things on it. but even with those repairs i could sell it and make double/triple what the total cost was for me!! great gas mileage 350-400 a tank. faster then many other compact cars, especially imports. nice and comfertable inside. leather holds up very well. great on gas and amazing on insurance
Bestn car I ever owned
I bought this car new in January 1992 and have put extensive mileage on it ( I estimate over 250K). After all that time and travel only two things do not work, the odometer and the tape deck. Radio, A/C and all other things still operate. Incidentally, I have used it as the truck for all my home improvement projects including extensive landscaping, irrigation and carpentry. I am about to replace it with a sedan more suited to my advancing years and physical capabilities. I will miss it a lot.
Sponsored cars related to the S-Series
Related Used 1992 Saturn S-Series Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner