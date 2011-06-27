  1. Home
Used 1992 Saturn S-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

92Urn

Dave79rs, 07/17/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car has 138,000 miles with the only replacement parts being a EGR valve, the headlamp motor(while under warrenty)and standard wear items (belts, brakes rotors). It still is on the original clutch! This is has been a very reliable car!

Report Abuse

Best Car I've Owned

JonMan, 08/23/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Had this one for ten years. In that time only had to take it in a few times for minor repairs and normal maintenance. No major breakdowns yet. Drove it all over Western Europe while in the Army and across country when I came home. By far, the best car purchacse I've ever made.

Report Abuse

Very Reliable & Fun

Schrader, 10/23/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car for my wife in 1999 with 150K miles (hwy) on it. We owned it for 4 years until we moved then sold it to my sister with 177K miles. PROS: Very reliable (no major repairs needed); easy to work on yourself and lots of fun. CONS: Sunroof motor broke, starter and oxygen sensor went bad but with 150K miles you need to expect some minor repairs.

Report Abuse

great car!!

rollinlarge2700, 11/16/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

i have had this saturn for about 3 months. i got it for an extremely low price!!!!!! i have had to replace a few things on it. but even with those repairs i could sell it and make double/triple what the total cost was for me!! great gas mileage 350-400 a tank. faster then many other compact cars, especially imports. nice and comfertable inside. leather holds up very well. great on gas and amazing on insurance

Report Abuse

Bestn car I ever owned

AlP, 02/01/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car new in January 1992 and have put extensive mileage on it ( I estimate over 250K). After all that time and travel only two things do not work, the odometer and the tape deck. Radio, A/C and all other things still operate. Incidentally, I have used it as the truck for all my home improvement projects including extensive landscaping, irrigation and carpentry. I am about to replace it with a sedan more suited to my advancing years and physical capabilities. I will miss it a lot.

Report Abuse
