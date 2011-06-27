Used 1992 Saturn S-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

92Urn Dave79rs , 07/17/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car has 138,000 miles with the only replacement parts being a EGR valve, the headlamp motor(while under warrenty)and standard wear items (belts, brakes rotors). It still is on the original clutch! This is has been a very reliable car! Report Abuse

Best Car I've Owned JonMan , 08/23/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Had this one for ten years. In that time only had to take it in a few times for minor repairs and normal maintenance. No major breakdowns yet. Drove it all over Western Europe while in the Army and across country when I came home. By far, the best car purchacse I've ever made.

Very Reliable & Fun Schrader , 10/23/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car for my wife in 1999 with 150K miles (hwy) on it. We owned it for 4 years until we moved then sold it to my sister with 177K miles. PROS: Very reliable (no major repairs needed); easy to work on yourself and lots of fun. CONS: Sunroof motor broke, starter and oxygen sensor went bad but with 150K miles you need to expect some minor repairs.

great car!! rollinlarge2700 , 11/16/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful i have had this saturn for about 3 months. i got it for an extremely low price!!!!!! i have had to replace a few things on it. but even with those repairs i could sell it and make double/triple what the total cost was for me!! great gas mileage 350-400 a tank. faster then many other compact cars, especially imports. nice and comfertable inside. leather holds up very well. great on gas and amazing on insurance