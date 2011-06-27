Vehicle overview

One of GM's minivans that attempts to look more like a rugged SUV than a bland family shuttle, the 2007 Saturn Relay shares the ups and downs of its brethren. Marketed as a crossover sport van, the Relay has a longish nose, aggressive front fascia and a roof rack to give the impression of an SUV, while the basic body architecture remains that of a minivan, meaning a space-efficient box. To our eyes, it still looks more like a minivan with a big snout, but there's no arguing that it has a more distinct style than the average snub-nosed people mover.

More upscale than the typical Saturn, the Relay has a number of attractive family-friendly features, such as a split-fold third-row seat and a 40-gigabyte "PhatNoise" digital media system that allows owners to store and play thousands of MP3s and/or several dozen movies. Notably missing on the spec sheet, however, are three-row side curtain airbags and a rear backup camera. Saturn did decide to make stability control standard equipment this year, however. It has also dropped the smaller V6 engine and made last year's optional 3.9-liter, 240-horsepower V6 standard across the board, meaning that the Relay now packs as much standard horsepower as segment leaders such as the Honda Odyssey and Nissan Quest.

We give Saturn credit for making improvements to its minivan, but the reality is that it still doesn't match the top dogs when it comes to overall driving dynamics, luxury and safety features. True, the 2007 Saturn Relay is a decent choice for family transportation, and if price is an issue (as it typically is in this class), one could probably get the minivan for at least a few thousand dollars less than the comparably equipped class leaders. More demanding buyers who don't mind spending the extra bucks, however, will likely be happier with the aforementioned rivals or the Hyundai Entourage/Kia Sedona twins.