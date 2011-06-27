  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn Relay
  4. Used 2007 Saturn Relay
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2007 Saturn Relay Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride, plenty of cabin storage, innovative multimedia storage system.
  • Large turning radius, no airbag coverage for third row, unimpressive IIHS side-impact crash test score.
Other years
2007
2006
2005
Saturn Relay for Sale
2007
2006
2005
List Price Estimate
$1,969 - $2,768
Used Relay for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though the 2007 Saturn Relay features a slick interior and distinctive styling, it doesn't have the on-road finesse, in-cabin conveniences or top-notch safety ratings of its minivan competitors.

Vehicle overview

One of GM's minivans that attempts to look more like a rugged SUV than a bland family shuttle, the 2007 Saturn Relay shares the ups and downs of its brethren. Marketed as a crossover sport van, the Relay has a longish nose, aggressive front fascia and a roof rack to give the impression of an SUV, while the basic body architecture remains that of a minivan, meaning a space-efficient box. To our eyes, it still looks more like a minivan with a big snout, but there's no arguing that it has a more distinct style than the average snub-nosed people mover.

More upscale than the typical Saturn, the Relay has a number of attractive family-friendly features, such as a split-fold third-row seat and a 40-gigabyte "PhatNoise" digital media system that allows owners to store and play thousands of MP3s and/or several dozen movies. Notably missing on the spec sheet, however, are three-row side curtain airbags and a rear backup camera. Saturn did decide to make stability control standard equipment this year, however. It has also dropped the smaller V6 engine and made last year's optional 3.9-liter, 240-horsepower V6 standard across the board, meaning that the Relay now packs as much standard horsepower as segment leaders such as the Honda Odyssey and Nissan Quest.

We give Saturn credit for making improvements to its minivan, but the reality is that it still doesn't match the top dogs when it comes to overall driving dynamics, luxury and safety features. True, the 2007 Saturn Relay is a decent choice for family transportation, and if price is an issue (as it typically is in this class), one could probably get the minivan for at least a few thousand dollars less than the comparably equipped class leaders. More demanding buyers who don't mind spending the extra bucks, however, will likely be happier with the aforementioned rivals or the Hyundai Entourage/Kia Sedona twins.

2007 Saturn Relay models

The 2007 Saturn Relay minivan comes in three trim levels, named simply 1, 2 and 3. The Relay 1 has air-conditioning, full power accessories, an eight-speaker sound system with an MP3-capable CD player and the OnStar communications system. Upgrading to the Relay 2 adds cruise control, keyless entry, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, deep-tinted side and rear glass, an interchangeable overhead console (that allows one to arrange storage compartments as needed), heated mirrors and a rear wiper. The top-of-the-line Relay 3 adds dual-zone climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, rear air-conditioning, a power driver seat, alloy wheels, a 115-volt AC outlet, power rear vent windows, power-sliding passenger side door, second-row captain's chairs, alloy wheels and upgraded storage.

Major options include the PhatNoise 40GB digital media system, a remote vehicle startup system, dual power-sliding side doors, rear park assist, satellite radio, a navigation system, leather seating and a sport-tuned suspension. Depending on the trim level, most of these options are available either à la carte or bundled with other features as part of various packages.

2007 Highlights

For 2007, the 3.9-liter 240-horsepower V6 is now standard in every Saturn Relay, as is stability control. The all-wheel-drive version has been discontinued. A more basic version called the Relay 1 debuts, forgoing luxuries such as a rear DVD entertainment system, cruise control and keyless entry for a lower price tag.

Performance & mpg

All Saturn Relays are front-wheel drive, as the all-wheel-drive version has been dropped, and all come with a 3.9-liter V6 with 240 hp and 240 pound-feet of torque matched to a four-speed automatic transmission.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control and traction control are all standard. Side-impact airbags for first- and second-row occupants are optional, but there's no protection for passengers seated in the third row. In NHTSA frontal crash testing, the 2007 Saturn Relay scored five stars (the highest possible rating) for the driver and front passenger. In side-impact tests, the Relay earned four stars for protection of front occupants and five stars for the rear occupants. During IIHS crash testing, the Relay scored a rating of "Good" (the highest of four) in frontal-offset testing. In that agency's side-impact test, however, the van received a "Marginal" (the second lowest of four) rating even with the side airbag option and a "Poor" (the lowest) when tested without them. (Most of the newer minivans on the market are rated "Good" in the IIHS side-impact test.)

Driving

The stout V6 offers brisk performance around town and when merging and passing on freeways. The Relay's suspension is on the soft side, yielding a plush ride and average handling for this class. Upgrading to the optional sport suspension does provide tighter handling, though maneuverability in tight spaces is still compromised by the van's large turning radius. Braking capability is average for the class.

Interior

The Saturn Relay seats seven, and the fold-flat third-row seat offers a 50/50 split. A pleasing two-tone color scheme with faux wood accents dramatically brightens the cabin and lends an upscale ambience. Folding center trays (with cupholders) between the first- and second-row seats are available. An overhead rail system provides rear-seat access to climate and entertainment functions, and can be outfitted with various storage containers. Springing for the PhatNoise digital media system saves you the hassle of juggling DVDs on road trips, while an optional remote vehicle start system makes it easy to warm up the van on cold mornings.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Saturn Relay.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Saturn Relay
pdg,12/28/2006
This is by far the roomiest and best handling minivan I have owned. I've owned a Toyota Sienna and Nissan Quest in the past. The price was much less than that of other makes but had more options and standard features. I would definitely recommend this minivan.
See all 1 reviews of the 2007 Saturn Relay
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Saturn Relay features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Saturn Relay

Used 2007 Saturn Relay Overview

The Used 2007 Saturn Relay is offered in the following submodels: Relay Minivan. Available styles include 1 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A), 2 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A), and 3 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Saturn Relay?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Saturn Relays are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Saturn Relay for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Saturn Relay.

Can't find a used 2007 Saturn Relays you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Saturn Relay for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,318.

Find a used Saturn for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,097.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saturn Relay for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,495.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saturn for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,499.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Saturn Relay?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Saturn lease specials
Check out Saturn Relay lease specials

Related Used 2007 Saturn Relay info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles