Used 2007 Saturn Relay Consumer Reviews
Saturn Relay
pdg, 12/28/2006
37 of 71 people found this review helpful
This is by far the roomiest and best handling minivan I have owned. I've owned a Toyota Sienna and Nissan Quest in the past. The price was much less than that of other makes but had more options and standard features. I would definitely recommend this minivan.
