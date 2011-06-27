  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn Relay
  4. Used 2007 Saturn Relay
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Saturn Relay 1 Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Relay
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,570
See Relay Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,570
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,570
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/575.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,570
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,570
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,570
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,570
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,570
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,570
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,570
Front head room39.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room59.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,570
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,570
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity136.5 cu.ft.
Length204.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Gross weight5622 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height68.6 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,570
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue
  • Coastal Grey
  • Polar White
  • Black Cherry
  • Silver Plum
  • Silver Pearl
  • Gold Mist
  • Polar Blue
  • Cocoa (Late Availability - Jan 2007)
Interior Colors
  • Tan, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,570
P225/60R17 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,570
Integrated stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,570
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Relay Inventory

Related Used 2007 Saturn Relay 1 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles