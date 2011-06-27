Estimated values
2007 Saturn Relay 1 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,983
|$2,473
|$2,768
|Clean
|$1,875
|$2,338
|$2,608
|Average
|$1,660
|$2,068
|$2,289
|Rough
|$1,444
|$1,798
|$1,969
Estimated values
2007 Saturn Relay 2 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,097
|$2,602
|$2,905
|Clean
|$1,983
|$2,459
|$2,738
|Average
|$1,755
|$2,175
|$2,402
|Rough
|$1,528
|$1,891
|$2,067
Estimated values
2007 Saturn Relay 3 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,297
|$2,826
|$3,145
|Clean
|$2,172
|$2,672
|$2,964
|Average
|$1,923
|$2,363
|$2,601
|Rough
|$1,674
|$2,054
|$2,238