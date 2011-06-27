  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn L-Series
  4. Used 2000 Saturn L-Series
  5. Used 2000 Saturn L-Series Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Saturn L-Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 L-Series
5(31%)4(34%)3(21%)2(6%)1(8%)
3.8
29 reviews
Write a review
See all L-Serieses for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,334 - $3,197
Used L-Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best car ever!!

Ezekiel Prado, 02/01/2016
LW1 4dr Wagon
4 of 7 people found this review helpful

i would recommend this car because you can actually switch the engine to a v6, i have this car and when i switched engines the car was so fast and the life of the car was extended and the engine costed 600$, the 2000 Saturn Lw1 is the best car i have ever had, bbbuuutt the problem is that there is no parts for Saturn vehicles anymore I hate it when they discontinue a company. This is Ezekiel and im 16 years old. p.s. the car costed about 1,400 and i didnt bought it from edmund

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Good, solid wagon

54x12, 10/30/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We were looking a functional, reliable wagon and Saturn gave us one. The car has worked well for us over the last 115,000 miles and has required about $1,500 of unschedule repairs over the last 50,000 miles. For the last four years the car has been used to assist in various household projects that other folks would use their F150 truck for: hauling flagstone, sand, crushed rock, sheetrock and plywood. It has given us no problems at all. We driven it on trips to northern Quebec with mountain bikes on the roof and it runs great at highway speeds with enough power to pass on hills. It corners very well for a wagon and the paint after eight years still looks fine.

Report Abuse

The mommy's car

HP, 05/20/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The car and steering wheel shake and vibrate between 75-80 mph. Side panels were dented and unable to be pushed back out since they're "dent resistent." Otherwise I like the car. Would like power sunroof to be an option. It would make my family vehicle feel more adventurous. Traction control works great in rainy/snowy weather.

Report Abuse

practical

mom's taxi, 09/26/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This has been a perfect car for the five of us. Kids are all under 9- I can see needing to move back up to a van when we have three teenagers. Cloth interior cleans up great.

Report Abuse

Warming Up

driverseven, 02/13/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Good performance. Great utility. Great value. Good choice over any small/mid size SUV. Get 24mpg in combind driving. Since relacing the original firestone tires with goodyears the car is much quieter on the highway plus better stability in cornering. Very happy with this handsome and capable wagon.

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all L-Serieses for sale

Related Used 2000 Saturn L-Series Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles