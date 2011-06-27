Used 2000 Saturn L-Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

Best car ever!! Ezekiel Prado , 02/01/2016 LW1 4dr Wagon 4 of 7 people found this review helpful i would recommend this car because you can actually switch the engine to a v6, i have this car and when i switched engines the car was so fast and the life of the car was extended and the engine costed 600$, the 2000 Saturn Lw1 is the best car i have ever had, bbbuuutt the problem is that there is no parts for Saturn vehicles anymore I hate it when they discontinue a company. This is Ezekiel and im 16 years old. p.s. the car costed about 1,400 and i didnt bought it from edmund Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good, solid wagon 54x12 , 10/30/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We were looking a functional, reliable wagon and Saturn gave us one. The car has worked well for us over the last 115,000 miles and has required about $1,500 of unschedule repairs over the last 50,000 miles. For the last four years the car has been used to assist in various household projects that other folks would use their F150 truck for: hauling flagstone, sand, crushed rock, sheetrock and plywood. It has given us no problems at all. We driven it on trips to northern Quebec with mountain bikes on the roof and it runs great at highway speeds with enough power to pass on hills. It corners very well for a wagon and the paint after eight years still looks fine. Report Abuse

The mommy's car HP , 05/20/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The car and steering wheel shake and vibrate between 75-80 mph. Side panels were dented and unable to be pushed back out since they're "dent resistent." Otherwise I like the car. Would like power sunroof to be an option. It would make my family vehicle feel more adventurous. Traction control works great in rainy/snowy weather. Report Abuse

practical mom's taxi , 09/26/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This has been a perfect car for the five of us. Kids are all under 9- I can see needing to move back up to a van when we have three teenagers. Cloth interior cleans up great. Report Abuse