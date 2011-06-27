Used 2007 Saturn ION Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great Car Nick Anderson , 02/05/2016 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) 165 of 166 people found this review helpful Second Saturn I have owned . The first one wouldn't quit. I gave it to my step son with 250,000 miles and still ran strong. I bought my Saturn Ion Coupe new in 2007. Same reliable service and still own it in 2016. If you take care of a Saturn , it will take care of you. Most important, where can you get a small sporty car that has a fold down front seat? Can't tell you how many 8ft. boards I have hauled home. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Luv My ION! CptnKrk , 09/09/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I purchased this car after shopping the Honda Civic based on ride performance and equipment for the money. I figured the $3500 I saved would make up for a 3 mile per gallon difference. I drive 90 miles a day and am averaging 37 mpg with a high of 40.5mpg and a low of 34mpg. Mileage has increased at each fill. I now have 6000 miles on the car and have loved every mile. I love the room I have even though I am signficantly larger than average. Report Abuse

Worst purchase of my life crysania , 05/31/2015 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) 15 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought this car used in 2009 with about 32k miles on it. Loved the look of it and it drove great. I had about one year of good driving and then it's been nothing but problem after problem. Wheel bearings, front bushings, AC gone, multiple check engine light problems that result in expensive repairs or a mechanic who can't find the problem as it comes and goes. I've sunk more money into this car in just a handful of years than I did in all the years of owning cars previously. Since I wrote this review, I was able to refresh the AC for cheap and it's been working fine. But the check engine light continues to come on and go off randomly, I've had to replace the muffler (twice), tie rods, steering column, fuel lines, and the shocks, struts and springs. There may be more. I can't even remember now. I'm trying to save up for a down payment on a new (used) car, but this thing keeps sucking away all my money. Update 6/1/17: I still have this car. It's still not the best. But after replacing pretty much every suspension related part on it, it's been ok for the past couple years. (I really shouldn't say that because now something will go wrong with it.) The check engine light continues to come on and off, but other than that the car has been ok. It now has 118k miles on it and I'm determined to drive it until it dies. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Saturn ion in conjunction with 2015 sentra Bibbles , 11/14/2015 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) 11 of 13 people found this review helpful I love my ion to death. Bought the 07 model in 2010. Which hasn't changed. Since my last update my saturn has been testing. I drove her from 2010-2015 nonstop. Only issues in that time frame was an fuel pump. That's it. But now she's currently in my driveway resting. I've upgraded to an nissan sentra. But the saturn will be back on the road soon. Stay tuned.... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse