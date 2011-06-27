  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn ION
  4. Used 2007 Saturn ION
  5. Used 2007 Saturn ION Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Saturn ION Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 ION
5(67%)4(21%)3(12%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
24 reviews
Write a review
See all IONS for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,514 - $2,757
Used ION for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Car

Nick Anderson, 02/05/2016
2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
165 of 166 people found this review helpful

Second Saturn I have owned . The first one wouldn't quit. I gave it to my step son with 250,000 miles and still ran strong. I bought my Saturn Ion Coupe new in 2007. Same reliable service and still own it in 2016. If you take care of a Saturn , it will take care of you. Most important, where can you get a small sporty car that has a fold down front seat? Can't tell you how many 8ft. boards I have hauled home.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Luv My ION!

CptnKrk, 09/09/2006
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car after shopping the Honda Civic based on ride performance and equipment for the money. I figured the $3500 I saved would make up for a 3 mile per gallon difference. I drive 90 miles a day and am averaging 37 mpg with a high of 40.5mpg and a low of 34mpg. Mileage has increased at each fill. I now have 6000 miles on the car and have loved every mile. I love the room I have even though I am signficantly larger than average.

Report Abuse

Worst purchase of my life

crysania, 05/31/2015
3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
15 of 18 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used in 2009 with about 32k miles on it. Loved the look of it and it drove great. I had about one year of good driving and then it's been nothing but problem after problem. Wheel bearings, front bushings, AC gone, multiple check engine light problems that result in expensive repairs or a mechanic who can't find the problem as it comes and goes. I've sunk more money into this car in just a handful of years than I did in all the years of owning cars previously. Since I wrote this review, I was able to refresh the AC for cheap and it's been working fine. But the check engine light continues to come on and go off randomly, I've had to replace the muffler (twice), tie rods, steering column, fuel lines, and the shocks, struts and springs. There may be more. I can't even remember now. I'm trying to save up for a down payment on a new (used) car, but this thing keeps sucking away all my money. Update 6/1/17: I still have this car. It's still not the best. But after replacing pretty much every suspension related part on it, it's been ok for the past couple years. (I really shouldn't say that because now something will go wrong with it.) The check engine light continues to come on and off, but other than that the car has been ok. It now has 118k miles on it and I'm determined to drive it until it dies.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Saturn ion in conjunction with 2015 sentra

Bibbles, 11/14/2015
3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

I love my ion to death. Bought the 07 model in 2010. Which hasn't changed. Since my last update my saturn has been testing. I drove her from 2010-2015 nonstop. Only issues in that time frame was an fuel pump. That's it. But now she's currently in my driveway resting. I've upgraded to an nissan sentra. But the saturn will be back on the road soon. Stay tuned....

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Great car for price

mcameron, 04/16/2011
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought My Ion 3 2.4L Manual new and I really like it, my only complaint is all the dealers around me were sold out of the redline models so I couldn't get one of those.. This is a great car I've had it for 4 years drive constantly and have not had a single problem. Great mileage on the highway even the way I drive which is usually around 140km/h.. I have not spent a dime on it other than oil changes, I even got free tires for life when I bought it.. I've bought new 6 new vehicles since 2000 ranging from trucks, Suvs, and cars and this and my 2005 Vue are the only vehicle I,ve kept for more than 2 years.. I'm going to miss Saturn. I love my Vue and Ion great reliability and fun to drive!!!

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all IONS for sale

Related Used 2007 Saturn ION Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles