Consumer Rating
(135)
2008 Saturn Aura Review

Pros & Cons

  • Potent and refined powertrain in XR model, balanced ride and handling, attractive design inside and out, roomy seating for all.
  • Some ergonomic gaffes and subpar cabin materials, no rear center armrest, lifeless steering.
List Price Range
$4,990 - $6,558
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although not without a few rough edges, the 2008 Saturn Aura is a well-rounded midsize sedan with sufficient levels of style, comfort and performance to please most families of four. If you're looking for a domestic-brand alternative to the import standbys, this is one of the best choices for 2008.

Vehicle overview

Introduced one year ago, the Saturn Aura was, and is, widely regarded as the best thing to happen to the Saturn brand since its inception. This midsize sedan took North American Car of the Year honors and has proven to be a modest sales success thus far. It's not hard to see why the Aura has found favor with both consumers and members of the automotive press: It offers all the room, comfort and performance of other General Motors family sedans, but does it with more panache.

As is the case with most GM products, the Aura's mechanical underpinnings are shared within the family. It utilizes a stretched version of the Epsilon platform employed for the Pontiac G6 and the 2008 Chevrolet Malibu. Like those cars, the Aura is front-wheel drive and features a fully independent suspension with struts in front and multiple links in back. Compared to its cousins, though, the 2008 Saturn Aura has sportier chassis tuning. Ride comfort is still among its strengths, but should you find yourself on a back road, Saturn's midsize sedan might surprise you with its agility.

For 2008, Saturn is offering three different engine options on the Aura. An entry-level four-cylinder with 169 horsepower is new this year, and it joins a pair of V6s -- a 224-hp 3.5-liter and a 252-hp 3.6-liter. In our editors' views, either of the V6s offers a better compromise between performance and economy: The 3.5-liter is almost as fuel-efficient as many four-cylinders on the highway, while the 3.6 is as smooth and refined as most import-brand six-cylinders. The bigger V6 is also the only one of the Aura's engines that can be had with a six-speed automatic transmission. An Aura Green Line hybrid model is also available, however, it provides very little fuel economy advantage over the base four-cylinder engine.

Inside, the Aura has a sharper, more contemporary design than many GM sedans. Materials quality is still hit-or-miss, but the accommodations are spacious and quiet whether you're seated in the front or back. Overall, the 2008 Saturn Aura is an appealing middle-of-the-road choice in the midsize family sedan segment. However, it faces stiff competition from the more refined Toyota Camry, the more athletic Nissan Altima and the redesigned Honda Accord, which is apt to be a jack of all trades. Buyers shopping in this class would be wise to try all four sedans before making a decision.

2008 Saturn Aura models

A midsize family sedan, the 2008 Saturn Aura comes in two trim levels -- XE and XR. The base XE comes with 17-inch wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a trip computer and a CD stereo with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. The XR is more of a luxury sport sedan, as it includes 18-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, a power driver seat, heated front seats, remote vehicle start, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an upgraded stereo with an in-dash CD changer, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and rear-seat audio controls. Notable options include a power front passenger seat, power-adjustable pedals, a sunroof and wood-grain interior trim. Regular leather upholstery is optional on the XE, while Aura XR buyers can opt for two-tone "Moroccan" leather.

2008 Highlights

A four-cylinder version of the XE slots into the 2008 Saturn Aura lineup as the entry-level model. Stability control becomes standard on V6-equipped XE models. All Saturn Auras come with satellite radio this year, and the trip computer gains an instant fuel economy meter. The Convenience Package now includes an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Performance & mpg

Three drivetrain options are available on the front-wheel-drive Saturn Aura. Standard on the Aura XE is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated for 160 hp and 169 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard. Fuel economy for the base XE is 22 mpg city/30 mpg highway.

Optional on the XE is a 3.5-liter V6 rated at 219 hp and 219 lb-ft of torque. It, too, is coupled to a four-speed automatic. The upscale Saturn Aura XR comes with a 3.6-liter DOHC V6 that sends its 252 hp and 251 lb-ft of torque through a six-speed automatic that can be shifted manually via paddles behind the steering wheel. In performance testing, the Aura XR went from zero to 60 mph in a very quick 6.4 seconds. Mileage ratings remain impressive on the V6-equipped XE, which has figures of 18/29, while the XR has 17/26 estimates.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2008 Saturn Aura include antilock disc brakes, traction control and the OnStar emergency communications system. Front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are also included in every Aura. Stability control is standard on all V6 models. In frontal- and side-impact crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Aura earned a perfect five stars across the board.

Driving

We'd steer most 2008 Saturn Aura buyers to one of the V6s, as acceleration is sluggish on the four-cylinder model. The 3.5-liter in the XE isn't as refined as we'd like, but it provides capable response in traffic and above-average fuel economy. Performance is much smoother and swifter with the 3.6-liter, and for consumers who aren't counting every mpg, it's the more satisfying choice.

Overall, the Aura's European handling is capable and confident. Minimal body roll and a smooth, hushed highway ride make the Aura a great long-distance companion. However, the steering is devoid of feel, hurting the car's sporting credentials, while a lack of assist at low speeds can make parking maneuvers labor-intensive.

Interior

Even by the generous standards of the midsize sedan class, the Aura treats rear passengers to a lavish amount of space -- but they must go without a center armrest. It's similarly roomy up front, although it's hard to get in and out of the cockpit gracefully in spite of the wide door openings. The shape of the dash and B-pillar obstructs ingress, and it's a little difficult to wriggle behind the steering wheel, particularly if you're taller or large-framed. The design is attractive, though, and a pleasing mix of simulated wood and metallic accents gives the cabin an upscale ambience, while acoustic glass for the windshield and front windows contributes to the serenity. There's too much rough plastic, fake stitching and rubbery vinyl trim for a car in this price range, but opting for the Moroccan leather in the XR helps camouflage these missteps. Trunk capacity measures just under 15 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Saturn Aura.

5(74%)
4(18%)
3(2%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.6
135 reviews
See all 135 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Electrical problems
randy121,10/31/2012
Noticed people having electrical problems. The fix. UNHOOK CONNECTOR AND DISCONNECT FROM BCM. APPLY DIELECTRIC GREASE ON ALL CONNECTOR PINS. RECONNECT. CLEAR CODES. There is fretting on inside BCM connections causing shorts on different electrical items. Mine was ESC traction, Rear brake lights coming on, Cruise control not working, etc. Dealer charged me $30.49, thought I had a lemon, runs great now !! Got lucky to find reputal dealer.
Frustrated & Deperate!
mandis,06/28/2013
I just started having steering problems. The steering wheel jerks hard while driving down the road and it feels like the steering is going out and I am going to loose control. When I come to a complete stop and let go of the wheel it starts shaking all by itself. It seems to only happen when I am driving it. I have taken it to a shop 2 times and both times they say there is nothing wrong. I am not imagining it and I am scared to death to put my kids in the car. Has this happened to anyone else and what did you do?
Great Car
haysja,04/21/2010
I bought my 2008 Aura XR in Feb 2009. I now have 31,000+ miles on it and it has been great. Great road car. Very comfy to drive on the highway. Took many interstate trips during the past year and the Aura was great to drive. I have had people stop and ask me what kind of car I had and they could not believe it was a Saturn. My two sisters went out and bought Auras after seeing mine. I bought a preowned 2007 for my son last night. I love my Saturn. My family now has four Auras.
Better with Age
Adam,10/19/2010
I wasn't sure about this car when I first purchased it, having come off of 10 years of German cars. But I can say that I have grown to really like the car. Great power, ride, and comfort. MPG is ok if you're nice to it. On highway road trips, I've gotten close to 30 mpg. Just recently started to have one issue with the car, cruise control occasionally does not work. Have to take it in to get it looked at. Other than that, no problems at all. I get a lot of compliments on it. The Red Jewel paint is awesome. The car looks more expensive than it is. Many people are surprised it's a Saturn. Too bad Saturn went away. They finally had a good lineup of cars.
See all 135 reviews of the 2008 Saturn Aura
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
224 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
169 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
252 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2008 Saturn Aura Overview

The Used 2008 Saturn Aura is offered in the following submodels: Aura Sedan. Available styles include XE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), XE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and XR 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

