Vehicle overview

Introduced one year ago, the Saturn Aura was, and is, widely regarded as the best thing to happen to the Saturn brand since its inception. This midsize sedan took North American Car of the Year honors and has proven to be a modest sales success thus far. It's not hard to see why the Aura has found favor with both consumers and members of the automotive press: It offers all the room, comfort and performance of other General Motors family sedans, but does it with more panache.

As is the case with most GM products, the Aura's mechanical underpinnings are shared within the family. It utilizes a stretched version of the Epsilon platform employed for the Pontiac G6 and the 2008 Chevrolet Malibu. Like those cars, the Aura is front-wheel drive and features a fully independent suspension with struts in front and multiple links in back. Compared to its cousins, though, the 2008 Saturn Aura has sportier chassis tuning. Ride comfort is still among its strengths, but should you find yourself on a back road, Saturn's midsize sedan might surprise you with its agility.

For 2008, Saturn is offering three different engine options on the Aura. An entry-level four-cylinder with 169 horsepower is new this year, and it joins a pair of V6s -- a 224-hp 3.5-liter and a 252-hp 3.6-liter. In our editors' views, either of the V6s offers a better compromise between performance and economy: The 3.5-liter is almost as fuel-efficient as many four-cylinders on the highway, while the 3.6 is as smooth and refined as most import-brand six-cylinders. The bigger V6 is also the only one of the Aura's engines that can be had with a six-speed automatic transmission. An Aura Green Line hybrid model is also available, however, it provides very little fuel economy advantage over the base four-cylinder engine.

Inside, the Aura has a sharper, more contemporary design than many GM sedans. Materials quality is still hit-or-miss, but the accommodations are spacious and quiet whether you're seated in the front or back. Overall, the 2008 Saturn Aura is an appealing middle-of-the-road choice in the midsize family sedan segment. However, it faces stiff competition from the more refined Toyota Camry, the more athletic Nissan Altima and the redesigned Honda Accord, which is apt to be a jack of all trades. Buyers shopping in this class would be wise to try all four sedans before making a decision.