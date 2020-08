Used 2009 Saturn Aura for Sale Near Me

Feldman Chevrolet of Novi - Novi / Michigan

2009 Saturn Aura XR 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Quicksilver Metallic, black Leather. Recent Arrival! Quicksilver Metallic FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DOHC VVT4D Sedan***** LOCAL TRADE - IN *** THESE ARE MECHANIC SPECIALS ** AS IS UNITS ** PLEASE BRING YOUR MECHANIC WITH YOU ** WHOLESALE UNITS FOR THE PUBLIC **$$$$$ SAVE ** WE ALSO CAN GIVE YOU QUOTES ON ITEMS YOU WOULD LIKE ADDRESSED **** UNITS SIT HERE FOR 2 WEEKS AND OFF TO THE AUCTION ** THE PRICES ARE SET WITH WHAT THE AUCTION WILL PAY FOR THEM **** FIRST COME , NO HOLDING UNITS **** THESE UNITS WILL NOT QUALIFY FOR THE 3 DAY BUY BACK ***** The # 1 Goal at Feldman Chevy of Novi is the Customer ! Have confidence that we are taking every precaution to insure you will have a sanitized Vehicle and minimal contact with Sales and the delivery process . Allow us to work with any of your needs , to make you most Comfortable in these different times . We have priced all of our units with the best price , also we have have some awesome rates . Thank You and be SAFE !! 17/26 City/Highway MPG** FIND IT @ FELDMAN CHEVROLET OF NOVI 248-289-3789, CALL TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY AND INTERNET PRICE** MUST FINANCE WITH ONE OF OUR LENDERS , THAT HAVE VERY COMPETITIVE RATES ** WILL NOT FIND UNITS PRICED MORE AGGRESSIVE !!!*** CARFAX CERTIFIED ** COMPLETE CERTIFIED INSPECTION ** ** INTERNET SALE PRICE IS THE BASE PRICE **

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Saturn Aura XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G8ZX57719F109042

Stock: MF0T709759A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020