Used 2009 Saturn Aura Hybrid Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)423.8/554.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque159 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
Measurements
Front track59.9 in.
Length190.9 in.
Curb weight3523 lbs.
Gross weight4447 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height57.6 in.
EPA interior volume110.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track60.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Deep Blue
  • Carbon Flash Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Quicksilver
Interior Colors
  • Tan, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Tan, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
