  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9000
  4. Used 1997 Saab 9000
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Saab 9000 Features & Specs

More about the 1997 9000
Overview
See 9000 Inventory
See 9000 Inventory
See 9000 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG211921
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg16/24 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.2/452.4 mi.278.4/417.6 mi.313.2/452.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.17.4 gal.17.4 gal.
Combined MPG211921
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm200 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm192 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l3.0 l2.3 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5500 rpm210 hp @ 6200 rpm170 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Measurements
Length187.4 in.187.4 in.187.4 in.
Curb weight3250 lbs.3340 lbs.3130 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.5 cu.ft.23.5 cu.ft.23.5 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Wheel base105.2 in.105.2 in.105.2 in.
Width70.0 in.70.0 in.70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Java Black Pearl Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Embassy Blue
  • Cirrus White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Amethyst Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Java Black Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Embassy Blue
  • Cirrus White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Cayenne Red Pearl Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Amethyst Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Amethyst Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Java Black Pearl Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Cirrus White
  • Cayenne Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Embassy Blue
See 9000 InventorySee 9000 InventorySee 9000 Inventory

Related Used 1997 Saab 9000 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles