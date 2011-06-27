  1. Home
Used 1996 Saab 9000 Features & Specs

More about the 1996 9000
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG202020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg18/25 mpg18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.2/435.0 mi.313.2/435.0 mi.313.2/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.17.4 gal.17.4 gal.
Combined MPG202020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque192 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm258 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm238 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5700 rpm225 hp @ 5500 rpm200 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Measurements
Height55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Wheel base105.0 in.105.0 in.105.0 in.
Length187.0 in.187.0 in.187.0 in.
Width70.0 in.70.0 in.70.0 in.
Curb weight3170 lbs.3240 lbs.3220 lbs.
Maximum cargo capacityno56 cu.ft.56 cu.ft.
