Used 1996 Saab 9000 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/25 mpg
|18/25 mpg
|18/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|313.2/435.0 mi.
|313.2/435.0 mi.
|313.2/435.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.4 gal.
|17.4 gal.
|17.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|192 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|258 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
|238 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|2.3 l
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 5700 rpm
|225 hp @ 5500 rpm
|200 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.4 in.
|37.4 in.
|37.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.8 in.
|36.8 in.
|36.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|Wheel base
|105.0 in.
|105.0 in.
|105.0 in.
|Length
|187.0 in.
|187.0 in.
|187.0 in.
|Width
|70.0 in.
|70.0 in.
|70.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3170 lbs.
|3240 lbs.
|3220 lbs.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|no
|56 cu.ft.
|56 cu.ft.
