Used 1991 Saab 9000 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Fun fun fun
lpsaablp, 01/09/2009
This is my second pre owned Saab. I love this car. Yes, it can be pricey to fix at times, but the ride is great. The price listed here does not do this car justice. Mine has only 160k on it, and she runs like a demon. It is nice to drive to work or around town and not see fifty other cars like yours.
wow
rooks, 11/23/2002
had mine for 10 years, and love it. repairs can be pricey, but it is a great car!
