Used 1991 Saab 9000 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

lpsaablp , 01/09/2009

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is my second pre owned Saab. I love this car. Yes, it can be pricey to fix at times, but the ride is great. The price listed here does not do this car justice. Mine has only 160k on it, and she runs like a demon. It is nice to drive to work or around town and not see fifty other cars like yours.