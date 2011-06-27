  1. Home
Used 1995 Saab 900 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Possessed from day one!

Sprang, 11/02/2009
It's funny that I've read so much about the timing issues in the v-6 which is the only problem I've never encountered with this car! Back in its day day it was fast and smooth, however almost monthly I encountered problem after problem! Strut towers completely rotted out, stalling, fuel pump issues, a $500 dollar tune-up, throttle body issues, constant leaking issues in the trunk, frozen rear calipers etc.etc.etc.! Basically the car is junk now with only over 100k miles. Oh and unless a mechanic has a tech 2 scanner you're pretty much screwed as Saab made sure these were pretty much unfixable unless a dealer was involved...Long story short...Good Luck or get a BMW or a Honda!

No sob story

D. Austin, 09/14/2005
I bought my 1995 900 S on e-bay a year ago. It had 86k miles, and I've put 12k more on it. I'm happy with the car. The engine gets excellent mileage (29 mpg) and has plenty of power. The handling is nimble and smooth for a small car. Some little parts have had to be replaced, such as the power antena motor and washer pump, which you wouldn't expect to have go out. I also replaced the clutch at 95,000 miles, which is to be expected. Interior is OK, a little flimsy with the plastic. For service, find a good mechanic that you trust, and plan to order parts yourself on the Internet, where you will pay a lot less than your local parts store. You'll pay big bucks for service at a dealer

Saab 900 5dr

Saab Lover1410, 05/24/2003
Buy this car, this is a great car to by you son or daughter for their first car!

Don't buy this car.

Sad SAAB Owner, 02/28/2009
This has been a miserable vehicle from day one. 3 water pumps in the first 40,000 miles. Incredibly expensive repair parts. Wheels bend when you run over a penny. Something breaks on a monthly basis. Sunroof leaks, but the part costs twice what the car is worth. Engine pulleys fly off at random periods. Let us pray that GM lets this miserable mark die a quick death.

Not happy

muonionalusta, 01/06/2009
I've had this car since new. The only reason I've kept it so long is that it is sort of a challenging game now to keep it alive. Everything, I mean everything breaks on these things. Just as soon as I think nothing else can break, something does. Just 130K miles. But every suspension piece has been replaced, including the rear axle which is easily bent. Radiator, window regulators, power steering pump, rear main seal, headliner, head gasket, clutch cable. AC compressor, fuel pump. Even the steering wheel fell apart. New parts from Saab are ridiculously expensive ($250 dollars for the headlight wiper motor). You've got to be absolutely crazy to even think about owning one of these

