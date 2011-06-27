Used 1995 Saab 900 for Sale

  • $7,350

    1997 Saab 900 SE

    56,745 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    LaFontaine Buick GMC - Highland / Michigan

    The Family Deal It's not just what you get, it's how you feel. 1997 Saab 900 SE Blue FWD Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Leather, Non Smoker, Heated Seats, 2D Convertible, 2.0L I4 Turbocharged. At LaFontaine our mission is to build lifelong relationships that connect families, strengthen communities and personalize the automotive experience.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Saab 900 SE.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3DF78N5V7014508
    Stock: 0G1471P
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • $6,999

    1993 Saab 900 S Luxury

    143,562 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Capitol Auto Sales - San Jose / California

    -Low Miles!-Well Maintained!-Rare!-One Owner!-Clean CarFax Report!-Priced To Sell!-Reliable!This is a 1993 Saab 900 S Hatchback with a 5 Speed Manual Transmission that comes in with 143k miles.It is very clean inside and out; mechanically sound and without any issues.It comes in with options like Power Windows Power Mirrors Alloy Wheels AC Cassette Player.This is a very rare car that you can own today for a great price.If you are looking for one of these Saabs then stop by and check this out.It is hard to find one with low miles like this that is clean and well maintained.It is a One Owner vehicle and it has a Clean CarFax report.There are 25 service records available on the history report.You can send us a text at 408-375-1204 and we will get back to you as soon as possible. Come visit us locally at 3111 Monterey Hwy San Jose CA and let Capitol Auto Sales be your next and last stop for a vehicle! Customers are welcome to come in and test drive our vehicles at any time. Rates as low as 1.49 percent on approved credit and on selected vehicles only. We finance bad/good credit no license first time buyers and much more. Financing Available. We Accept Trade-Ins..We Accept Visa Mastercard and Discover. For more pictures and information about this vehicle please visit cas408.com or capitol408.com! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices may not include additional fees such as government fees and taxes title and registration fees finance charges dealer document preparation fees processing fees and emission testing and compliance charges.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1993 Saab 900 S Luxury.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3AK35E7P2001903
    Stock: 100495
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $1,500

    1997 Saab 900 SE

    151,257 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Express - Orlando / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Saab 900 SE.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3DF55N2V2052283
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

