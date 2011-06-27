  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 900
  4. Used 1990 Saab 900
  5. Used 1990 Saab 900 Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Saab 900 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 900
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
6 reviews
Write a review
See all 900s for sale
List Price Estimate
$765 - $1,846
Used 900 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My favorite car ever

cactusleaf, 02/04/2014
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Mine was a 1989, but 1990 was as far back as Edmunds goes! So, my 900S hatchback was the best car I'd ever owned. It was a rustbox.. it spent its life in New England and Syracuse, NY, so road salt had its way with it. But despite the body rot, this thing was a trooper. It never left me stranded, it never leaked oil (until the very end), and all I ever had to do was brakes and exhaust. Can't beat it in the snow, and for quick maneuvers. It has a strange interior, but so damn comfortable. Everything is in its place, and your hands just go where they need to. The clutch is so forgiving, the transmission a tank, and the handling quite solid. It feels like no other car.. so very endearing.

Report Abuse

Original 900

Jeff Kiefer, 03/16/2015
2dr Hatchback
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Original owner of basic 900 5 speed. Car has great utility, excellent accurate steering and is a quality car. It is very comfortable and fun to drive. Mine is a non turbo so not much power but it is smooth. Other than a head gasket and changing the AC over not much trouble. 148,500 miles. Fairchild in Bellingham has taken care of it at reasonable prices. Still love it and can't find any car with it's attributes I like.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

My Saab

ama, 05/11/2004
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love to drive this car. I know it looks different and sometime I get a few strange looks, but I would not drive any other car.

Report Abuse

First SAAB

Sprintdriver, 10/29/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The '90 was our first SAAB. From this experiance came two more, first a new '99 9-3 then a 2000 Viggen. The 900S is the real classic though. It, unfortunately is to be replaced on 10- 03 as it has begun to show signs of it's nearly 240,000 miles. It's to be replaced with another 2000 9-3. The 90 900S is a true classic that I will miss.

Report Abuse

Wicked good car

BIGDADDYNAHEEM, 05/18/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

this car is fun to drive, very responsive, only 89000 miles! never beat

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 900s for sale

Related Used 1990 Saab 900 Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles