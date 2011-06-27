Used 1990 Saab 900 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

My favorite car ever cactusleaf , 02/04/2014 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Mine was a 1989, but 1990 was as far back as Edmunds goes! So, my 900S hatchback was the best car I'd ever owned. It was a rustbox.. it spent its life in New England and Syracuse, NY, so road salt had its way with it. But despite the body rot, this thing was a trooper. It never left me stranded, it never leaked oil (until the very end), and all I ever had to do was brakes and exhaust. Can't beat it in the snow, and for quick maneuvers. It has a strange interior, but so damn comfortable. Everything is in its place, and your hands just go where they need to. The clutch is so forgiving, the transmission a tank, and the handling quite solid. It feels like no other car.. so very endearing. Report Abuse

Original 900 Jeff Kiefer , 03/16/2015 2dr Hatchback 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Original owner of basic 900 5 speed. Car has great utility, excellent accurate steering and is a quality car. It is very comfortable and fun to drive. Mine is a non turbo so not much power but it is smooth. Other than a head gasket and changing the AC over not much trouble. 148,500 miles. Fairchild in Bellingham has taken care of it at reasonable prices. Still love it and can't find any car with it's attributes I like. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My Saab ama , 05/11/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I love to drive this car. I know it looks different and sometime I get a few strange looks, but I would not drive any other car.

First SAAB Sprintdriver , 10/29/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The '90 was our first SAAB. From this experiance came two more, first a new '99 9-3 then a 2000 Viggen. The 900S is the real classic though. It, unfortunately is to be replaced on 10- 03 as it has begun to show signs of it's nearly 240,000 miles. It's to be replaced with another 2000 9-3. The 90 900S is a true classic that I will miss.