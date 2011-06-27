Used 2008 Saab 9-7X SUV Consumer Reviews

Mercedes to Saab JT from NC , 02/06/2008 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Drove 9-7X from FL to NC and it handled beautifully. Not quite the E320 Mercedes ride but more than adequate. Great interior comfort and distinctive exterior. The Bose sound and the add ons to basic vehicle make for a nice package. Pricey and wish mileage was better 15-18/gal. Certainly didn't see many on the road so a unique. So far so good. Report Abuse

Best In Class R.K. Bush , 09/29/2010 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Although built on the same platform as the Chevy Trailblazer, GMC Envoy, Olds Bravada, Buick Rainier and Isuzu Ascender, this vehicle tops them all. The superior suspension alone (unique to the Saab) sets it apart in terms of ride. It is quieter, handles better and is nicer inside than the others (I've test-driven both the Envoy Denali and the Rainier). It looks better, too. Saab got it right! Report Abuse

A soon to be classic SUV Jen Phi Sig , 03/18/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Purchased this car to replace a Volvo XC 90. This SUV is a real head turner, even when sitting still. Have only seen one other like ours in the area. A ride like a plush SUV but hang when the right pedal is mashed, this really moves with the 6.0 liter V-8. Yes the MPG is low but hey its an all wheel drive full frame SUV, not like the cookie cutter uni body SUVS that are everywhere today. Bought it for $26,000 with 12,000 miles on it. Loaded with every option. Would do it over again in a heartbeat. No complaints as of yet. Report Abuse

From Car to SUV M. Fanelli , 03/14/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is my first SUV. I was driving an 05 Saab 9-3 and we wanted more space when we travel so we went to the 9-7x. So its not a purebred Saab but it sure turns heads. Very comfortable compared to its GM cousins. Don't always believe the expert reviews. You need to drive a car to appreciate it. Report Abuse