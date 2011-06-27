  1. Home
Used 2006 Saab 9-5 Sedan Consumer Reviews

First SAAB

Gerick, 05/12/2010
I have owned Acura, BMW, and VW. After test driving the above cars plus others, The 9-5 had the perfect balance of sport and luxury, comfort and elegance. Its a driver's car. You feel connected to the road which I enjoy experiencing. Above all, its a unique car which not every one has.

2006 Saab 9-5

Saab #3, 03/27/2006
Love driving this car... it is my 3rd saab and they all have been quality, unique cars. I still have not seen another one on the highway... it's good not to own the cookie-cutter vehicles all the time. Only negative note is why can't saab make a car with a couple of useable drink-holders?

Great buy for the money

DED, 01/02/2007
My first Saab. All the bells and whistles of a luxury car and then some-- for many, many $1000s less than the Euro or Japanese luxury cars. Great ride with plenty of power. This unique 4 cylinder gives great gas mileage (34 MPG at 65-70 mph) and has the power to move out at interstate passing speeds. Don't have to pay top dollars for a great car. Styling is classy and you don't see many Saab 9-5s on the road. A great car which I highly recommend.

164,000 miles, original owner

Mendelation, 08/08/2016
4dr Sedan w/Sport Package (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
Bought the 9-5 new in January 2007 with major incentives. Initially concerned due to a number of little things that kept me coming back to the dealer. Eventually, all this was taken care of under warranty. Overall, reliability has been outstanding. 164K now with no engine problems and no transmission issues. Car has been solid for almost ten years. Drove cross country and achieved 32 mpg overall for the trip. Consistently got 28 mpg on 70/30 mix of highway/city driving. Original brakes lasted to 150,000 miles and could have gone a little more. Still has lots of vibration at idle but this is inherent in all 9-5s with the 2.3L turbo. Overall, I am very pleased with how this Saab has served me.

needs all wheel drive

carguy, 12/18/2005
Although this car is front wheel drive, it was fun to drive. I have owned several Saabs, and this 9-5 drove as good or better then all of them. Saabs are known for their torque, and the new 2.3 turbo was strong from second gear on up (first gear was weak). Unfortunately, there is still torque steer under hard acceleration (negative of front wheel drive cars). Seats were very supported and comfortable, stereo was very good, it shifted smoothly, and handled well. If Saab made this all wheel drive, they would have an awesome car to compete with the best from Europe, the front wheel drive on this car stops it from measurng up to other sport sedans. Over all, for the money, its a fun, comfortable car

