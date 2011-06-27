Used 2006 Saab 9-5 Consumer Reviews

First SAAB Gerick , 05/12/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have owned Acura, BMW, and VW. After test driving the above cars plus others, The 9-5 had the perfect balance of sport and luxury, comfort and elegance. Its a driver's car. You feel connected to the road which I enjoy experiencing. Above all, its a unique car which not every one has. Report Abuse

Saab 9.5 - best car I've ever had (I'm 66) GeeBee , 10/30/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My wife has driven about 30K miles/yr as a salesperson for 25 years, and NEEDS a comfortable, reliable, safe car. THIS IS IT! Super comfortable seats (sports pkg seats are even better than the std ones), and adjustable (in & out + up/dn) steering wheel fit her perfectly. And, at only 5'-2" she can now reach the gas pedal & still be a safe distance from the steering wheel's air bag. The car has LOTS of other features we didn't expect, like super fast turbo acceleration, the seat air blowers, a GREAT stereo, and rather low, easy access to load from the rear door. And, it's almost as fun to drive as my Mini. Overall, it's simply the best car we've ever had - and we've had a LOT. Report Abuse

Finally Bought One - No Regrets highegt , 07/12/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Styling like nothing else - gets looks from all sorts of folks - very fast car, especially when selecting sport mode - easily gets to autobahn speeds and slows back down - handles great - gas mileage is in the 30's driving from LI through NYC to NJ and back each day. As long as I drive normal - very comfortable with great sound system sunroof open has no cabin buffet - wagon design very useful with kids. Regarding vibration complaints in other reviews, this is a 4 cyl putting out 260HP - you want an appliance, buy something else. Great used value! Report Abuse

2006 Saab 9-5 Saab #3 , 03/27/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Love driving this car... it is my 3rd saab and they all have been quality, unique cars. I still have not seen another one on the highway... it's good not to own the cookie-cutter vehicles all the time. Only negative note is why can't saab make a car with a couple of useable drink-holders? Report Abuse