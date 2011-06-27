Used 2006 Saab 9-5 Consumer Reviews
First SAAB
I have owned Acura, BMW, and VW. After test driving the above cars plus others, The 9-5 had the perfect balance of sport and luxury, comfort and elegance. Its a driver's car. You feel connected to the road which I enjoy experiencing. Above all, its a unique car which not every one has.
Saab 9.5 - best car I've ever had (I'm 66)
My wife has driven about 30K miles/yr as a salesperson for 25 years, and NEEDS a comfortable, reliable, safe car. THIS IS IT! Super comfortable seats (sports pkg seats are even better than the std ones), and adjustable (in & out + up/dn) steering wheel fit her perfectly. And, at only 5'-2" she can now reach the gas pedal & still be a safe distance from the steering wheel's air bag. The car has LOTS of other features we didn't expect, like super fast turbo acceleration, the seat air blowers, a GREAT stereo, and rather low, easy access to load from the rear door. And, it's almost as fun to drive as my Mini. Overall, it's simply the best car we've ever had - and we've had a LOT.
Finally Bought One - No Regrets
Styling like nothing else - gets looks from all sorts of folks - very fast car, especially when selecting sport mode - easily gets to autobahn speeds and slows back down - handles great - gas mileage is in the 30's driving from LI through NYC to NJ and back each day. As long as I drive normal - very comfortable with great sound system sunroof open has no cabin buffet - wagon design very useful with kids. Regarding vibration complaints in other reviews, this is a 4 cyl putting out 260HP - you want an appliance, buy something else. Great used value!
2006 Saab 9-5
Love driving this car... it is my 3rd saab and they all have been quality, unique cars. I still have not seen another one on the highway... it's good not to own the cookie-cutter vehicles all the time. Only negative note is why can't saab make a car with a couple of useable drink-holders?
Jet Fighter with Cargo, uses Reg Gas!
If you're into performance and styling but need a wagon (for family) and conscious of gas price, then the Saab 9-5 Aero SportCombi tops them all. This car is meant to be driven so hang on (esp. Sports mode) - you'll feel the G force! Tremendous acceleration, agility, cargo, brakes and sound (Harman-Kardon). Drinks regular gas & retains performance. Recommend the Aero (Sports) & Safety Pack - best value, everything except GPS. Great reliability. Only con: could use a bit more upgraded interior. Prev car: BMW-5 350i Euro.
Sponsored cars related to the 9-5
Related Used 2006 Saab 9-5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons