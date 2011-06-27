Used 2006 Saab 9-5 Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
First SAAB

Gerick, 05/12/2010
I have owned Acura, BMW, and VW. After test driving the above cars plus others, The 9-5 had the perfect balance of sport and luxury, comfort and elegance. Its a driver's car. You feel connected to the road which I enjoy experiencing. Above all, its a unique car which not every one has.

Saab 9.5 - best car I've ever had (I'm 66)

GeeBee, 10/30/2006
My wife has driven about 30K miles/yr as a salesperson for 25 years, and NEEDS a comfortable, reliable, safe car. THIS IS IT! Super comfortable seats (sports pkg seats are even better than the std ones), and adjustable (in & out + up/dn) steering wheel fit her perfectly. And, at only 5'-2" she can now reach the gas pedal & still be a safe distance from the steering wheel's air bag. The car has LOTS of other features we didn't expect, like super fast turbo acceleration, the seat air blowers, a GREAT stereo, and rather low, easy access to load from the rear door. And, it's almost as fun to drive as my Mini. Overall, it's simply the best car we've ever had - and we've had a LOT.

Finally Bought One - No Regrets

highegt, 07/12/2009
Styling like nothing else - gets looks from all sorts of folks - very fast car, especially when selecting sport mode - easily gets to autobahn speeds and slows back down - handles great - gas mileage is in the 30's driving from LI through NYC to NJ and back each day. As long as I drive normal - very comfortable with great sound system sunroof open has no cabin buffet - wagon design very useful with kids. Regarding vibration complaints in other reviews, this is a 4 cyl putting out 260HP - you want an appliance, buy something else. Great used value!

2006 Saab 9-5

Saab #3, 03/27/2006
Love driving this car... it is my 3rd saab and they all have been quality, unique cars. I still have not seen another one on the highway... it's good not to own the cookie-cutter vehicles all the time. Only negative note is why can't saab make a car with a couple of useable drink-holders?

Jet Fighter with Cargo, uses Reg Gas!

Paul F , 12/06/2006
If you're into performance and styling but need a wagon (for family) and conscious of gas price, then the Saab 9-5 Aero SportCombi tops them all. This car is meant to be driven so hang on (esp. Sports mode) - you'll feel the G force! Tremendous acceleration, agility, cargo, brakes and sound (Harman-Kardon). Drinks regular gas & retains performance. Recommend the Aero (Sports) & Safety Pack - best value, everything except GPS. Great reliability. Only con: could use a bit more upgraded interior. Prev car: BMW-5 350i Euro.

