Used 2007 Saab 9-3 Sedan Consumer Reviews
A perfect, tasteful, delightful car.
I honestly have no complaints about this car. It is powerful, fuel efficient, stylish, tasteful, sporty, and elegant. When you have a car as well-rounded as this, people often dig around for any little excuse to put her down. For instance, I see people bashing the interior or claiming that the handling isn't good enough. That's a load. This car's interior is fantastic. It is practical, minimal, and elegant in true Swedish style. Saab was an uncompromising company with high standards and a progressive attitude. They simply didn't fit the mold of consumer sameness and that may have been their downfall. They made safe, fast cars with idiosyncratic personalities. They will be missed.
Underestimated
Bought this car with 22K miles and now have just over 100K. Overall the car provided great value for the money spent, under 20K. Over the span of 6 years, had to replace 1 crank shift sensor 300$, 1 power window 300$, and a brake line 200$; rotors with brakes with run 500$ for a pair. One dealership tried to con me out of a radiator for another 1K, so careful where you take it. But if you can find a reliable place that does good maintenance work, you are in for a pleasant daily commute.
Best car I've ever owned!
I purchased this car used with almost 200,000 miles on it. Two years later, I'm thinking about trading it...simply because the miles are racking up. I've had no problems with it. I use premium gas ALWAYS and keep the oil changed as recommended with the best oil. I would purchase another in a second if they were still selling them. My favorite and best car ever! And I've owned 3 BMW's, an Acura, Land Rover...hands down the very best! Love it!
Turned down 2008 model for this 2007 one.
I bought my 2007 in 2009 with 22K on the odometer. I now have exactly 55555miles on it. It has an automatic transmission with manual mode. A few days after purchase at a local GM dealer the wind deflector (plastic cover under the front of the car) disintegrated taking out right fender cover with it on the highway. Same day I had bought all covers and hardware at different local Cadillac dealer. Installed it myself and noticed that the old cover (pieces of it) was new (paper still attached to it) and had only half the required screws installed. I already knew the dealers are criminals, so I do my own maintenance on all of my cars. This was the only problem I had with my saab 9-3. I love it!
My new Saab
Before I bought my 2.0t I drove all europeans/japanese under 40k. I truly enjoy the handling and styling and the turbo performance, also the MPG. The free maintenance is awesome and then the National Hwy Safety top pick made me think that I bought the safest car on the road. I am very pleased with my Saab and really enjoy driving to work. Being 6'4 I fit very well in the seat and feel very relaxed. Best car I've ever bought. Hope this helps!
