Used 2006 Saab 9-3 Wagon Consumer Reviews

A great car but lots of small issues
I bought this car with 140,000 miles on it and after 12,000 more I have some observations. 1. When running properly this car is a delight. As good as any on the road. Everything on it is high quality and the engine and transmission are rock solid. 2. As it ages the electrical parts start to go; crank sensor, ignition parts, etc. Small stuff but PITA to stay on top of. 3. Bushings. Again with age the bushings in the suspension wear out and the car gets sloppy. Replacement is reasonable. 4. Battery. This car is VERY sensitive to voltage. If you don't have a 100% battery it will do all sorts of weird stuff. Get one that has a bit more cranking power than the original. 5. This car needs really good tires for winter conditions. Studded is probably best if you live where there is snow and ice.
Loved my "blueberry"
I had the bright blue, hence Blueberry. Overall great car and great value for the money new or used. Bought mine used and only had to change oil, tires and something cheap ($200 repair, can't remember). Mine was 2006. Mileage was surprisingly good, esp. mixed hwy/cty. It was totaled 10.2018 and I miss it. 167k with no end in sight. The withstood am almost no warning T-bone (to another illegally passing vehicle) with grace and safety. all air-bags deployed, front end crumpled and I walked away with only minor airbag burn on my wrist. The only negative thing about this car is the power windows and roof which choose when they want to work as the car ages.
Best Car I've ever owned!
I bought my Saab new in 2006 after quite a bit of due diligence and it has been best vehicle I have ever owned. It is fun to drive, economical, reliable, and very functional. It's great in the snow and the turbo gives it great acceleration.
Autobahn Tested/Approved
We picked this car up at the Factory and drove it to our home near Frankurt the next day. This car is completely at home while cruising at the 133mph gov. The magazines trash Saab for a couple reasons that stem from the FWD. It will never have the feel of a RWD BMW, but its great for a FWD. The shifter is fine untill you are speed shifting when it becomes a little slow. This and it's at the limit handleing are not up there with the BMW, but during spirited driving you'd never know it. It is only when one thrashes the car through a small road course, like the magazines do, that one would see the difference. Interior is much "nicer" than the BMW and the rear has more room than the BMW5dr
I thought there was snow in Sweden
Although the 9-3 wagon is sporty and comfortable, the snow performance leaves much to be desired. The ground clearance is so low even a dusting of snow made driving treacherous (despite studded snow tires). The front wheel drive did little to propel the car through the mountainous roads in Vermont, leaving me stranded in driveways and scared on the highway. The seats are comfortable but close together, allowing my toddler to kick my elbow while driving. The trunk is small, not able to accomodate a bike trailer. Although the seats are comfortable they are very close together so my toddler can kick my elbow as I drive. The trunk was too small to accommodate a bike trailer.
