  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-3
  4. Used 2002 Saab 9-3
  5. Used 2002 Saab 9-3 Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Saab 9-3 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 9-3
5(66%)4(14%)3(16%)2(0%)1(4%)
4.4
27 reviews
Write a review
See all 9-3s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,088 - $2,314
Used 9-3 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Convertible

Andrew, 04/25/2010
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I purchaced my SAAB in 2006 with 50000 miles. The car now has 85000 and has had few problems besides routine repairs (front brakes, new battery, tires) the only problem I have had is the digits burning out on the Saab Information Display (SID). I sent the unit away for inexpensive repair and have had no further problems. I change the oil regularly and use synthetic. The car is fun to drive, convertible hood works well. Great engine. Sufficient power from the turbo. The suspension is not as good as the 3 series BMW but on the whole I am very pleasd. The car depreciates rapidly intitially making it a great used car bet.

Report Abuse

Looks nice, but overall a Lemon...

Lindsay H., 11/06/2015
SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
18 of 20 people found this review helpful

Bought this as my first used car purchase for college because of the look and price! I love this convertible and I get lot of compliments, but every few months there's something wrong with it. I love driving it around town and for work, but watch out for the cost of repairs. Anytime you need something worked on it, you're putting out anywhere from $500-$1500 for something to be special ordered and fixed. If you have the money for the upkeep I'd say go for it, but otherwise stay away from this lemon.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse

Never again

NO MORE SAABS FOR ME, 09/27/2010
22 of 26 people found this review helpful

This car ALWAYS has something wrong with it. You will never stop spending money on repairs.

Report Abuse

This car rocks!

johnG, 03/08/2002
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Overall, a fine car. Some strange internal operation decisions lower the overall score.

Report Abuse

Love It !

JasonK, 11/10/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Prior to buying, I had researched the "sport-luxury" class thoroughly. What won me over was Saab's personality and the test drive. The car is very responsive, handles extremely well; the turbo lag can be mitigated by proper modulation of gas and clutch. The torque steer isn't that bad, but this is a car that requires driver attention. The workmanship is great, and the control surfaces are well designed and placed - a few inches away from the shifter or steering wheel. Seats are comfortable and supportive. Drove the car to Colorado this summer. The car was incredibly agile and fast on the winding, steep mountain roads, and well mannered on the interstates.

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 9-3s for sale

Related Used 2002 Saab 9-3 Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles