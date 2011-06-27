Used 2002 Saab 9-3 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Great Convertible Andrew , 04/25/2010 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I purchaced my SAAB in 2006 with 50000 miles. The car now has 85000 and has had few problems besides routine repairs (front brakes, new battery, tires) the only problem I have had is the digits burning out on the Saab Information Display (SID). I sent the unit away for inexpensive repair and have had no further problems. I change the oil regularly and use synthetic. The car is fun to drive, convertible hood works well. Great engine. Sufficient power from the turbo. The suspension is not as good as the 3 series BMW but on the whole I am very pleasd. The car depreciates rapidly intitially making it a great used car bet. Report Abuse

Looks nice, but overall a Lemon... Lindsay H. , 11/06/2015 SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 18 of 20 people found this review helpful Bought this as my first used car purchase for college because of the look and price! I love this convertible and I get lot of compliments, but every few months there's something wrong with it. I love driving it around town and for work, but watch out for the cost of repairs. Anytime you need something worked on it, you're putting out anywhere from $500-$1500 for something to be special ordered and fixed. If you have the money for the upkeep I'd say go for it, but otherwise stay away from this lemon. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Never again NO MORE SAABS FOR ME , 09/27/2010 22 of 26 people found this review helpful This car ALWAYS has something wrong with it. You will never stop spending money on repairs. Report Abuse

This car rocks! johnG , 03/08/2002 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Overall, a fine car. Some strange internal operation decisions lower the overall score. Report Abuse