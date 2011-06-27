Used 2002 Saab 9-3 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Great Convertible
I purchaced my SAAB in 2006 with 50000 miles. The car now has 85000 and has had few problems besides routine repairs (front brakes, new battery, tires) the only problem I have had is the digits burning out on the Saab Information Display (SID). I sent the unit away for inexpensive repair and have had no further problems. I change the oil regularly and use synthetic. The car is fun to drive, convertible hood works well. Great engine. Sufficient power from the turbo. The suspension is not as good as the 3 series BMW but on the whole I am very pleasd. The car depreciates rapidly intitially making it a great used car bet.
Looks nice, but overall a Lemon...
Bought this as my first used car purchase for college because of the look and price! I love this convertible and I get lot of compliments, but every few months there's something wrong with it. I love driving it around town and for work, but watch out for the cost of repairs. Anytime you need something worked on it, you're putting out anywhere from $500-$1500 for something to be special ordered and fixed. If you have the money for the upkeep I'd say go for it, but otherwise stay away from this lemon.
Never again
This car ALWAYS has something wrong with it. You will never stop spending money on repairs.
This car rocks!
Overall, a fine car. Some strange internal operation decisions lower the overall score.
Love It !
Prior to buying, I had researched the "sport-luxury" class thoroughly. What won me over was Saab's personality and the test drive. The car is very responsive, handles extremely well; the turbo lag can be mitigated by proper modulation of gas and clutch. The torque steer isn't that bad, but this is a car that requires driver attention. The workmanship is great, and the control surfaces are well designed and placed - a few inches away from the shifter or steering wheel. Seats are comfortable and supportive. Drove the car to Colorado this summer. The car was incredibly agile and fast on the winding, steep mountain roads, and well mannered on the interstates.
