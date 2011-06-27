Used 1999 Saab 9-3 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/25 mpg
|18/25 mpg
|18/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|324.0/450.0 mi.
|324.0/450.0 mi.
|324.0/450.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|18.0 gal.
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|194 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
|194 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
|209 lb-ft @ 2300 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 5500 rpm
|185 hp @ 5500 rpm
|200 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.4 ft.
|34.4 ft.
|34.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|52.4 in.
|52.4 in.
|52.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.1 in.
|34.1 in.
|34.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|182.2 in.
|182.2 in.
|182.2 in.
|Curb weight
|2990 lbs.
|3120 lbs.
|3120 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|21.7 cu.ft.
|21.7 cu.ft.
|21.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|Wheel base
|102.6 in.
|102.6 in.
|102.6 in.
|Width
|67.4 in.
|67.4 in.
|67.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the 9-3
Related Used 1999 Saab 9-3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons