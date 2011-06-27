  1. Home
Used 1999 Saab 9-3 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 9-3
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg18/25 mpg18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/450.0 mi.324.0/450.0 mi.324.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque194 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm194 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm209 lb-ft @ 2300 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5500 rpm185 hp @ 5500 rpm200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.34.4 ft.34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Measurements
Length182.2 in.182.2 in.182.2 in.
Curb weight2990 lbs.3120 lbs.3120 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.7 cu.ft.21.7 cu.ft.21.7 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Wheel base102.6 in.102.6 in.102.6 in.
Width67.4 in.67.4 in.67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cayenne Red Mica Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Frost Gray Mica Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Midnight Blue Mica Metallic
  • Gold Sand Mica Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Green Silver Mica Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Warm Beige
  • Medium Gray
  • Medium Gray
  • Warm Beige
  • Warm Beige
  • Medium Gray
